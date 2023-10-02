News you can trust since 1855
Local hospice seeks runners for Derby 10k as race entries open for 2024

A Derbyshire hospice is appealing for runners to join Team Treetops as entries open into the popular Derby 10k for 2024.
By Katharine LightbownContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
End-of-life charity Treetops Hospice has 40 places available in the annual event - to help celebrate its 40th birthday. Runners can sign up for just £5, making a considerable saving on the event fee.

The Derby 10k will take place on Sunday, 24 March and the course will begin and end at Pride Park Stadium – the home of Derby County Football Club – taking in the sights of the city centre.

Those running for Treetops Hospice will be issued with a branded running tech-shirt, fundraising support and resources, and will even be met with homemade cake at the finishing line!

Claire Mathias, Treetops Relationships Manager for Challenge Events, explained more:

“The Derby 10k is an event we look forward to every year at Treetops Hospice. It’s such an iconic local race, with a great atmosphere and suitable for runners of all abilities.

“With over 5,000 participants every year, it’s really popular and we know there’ll be people starting to sign up right now. We’d love them to consider running for their local hospice.

Team Treetops runners have really low sign-up costs and a realistic fundraising target. The proceeds from their fundraising efforts will be helping to care for local patients and their families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.”

The first Derby 10k was held in 2000 and, since then, it has raised thousands of pounds for various charities, including Treetops.

Team Treetops runners are being asked to raise a minimum of £108 which can help a local patient at the very end of life to receive one night of Hospice at Home nursing care.

To book a place on the Treetops team, visit www.treetops.org.uk/derby10k2024 or call Claire Matthias on 0115 949 1264.

This year, Treetops Hospice is celebrating 40 years of caring for people and their families in the local community. During this time, the hospice has supported thousands of patients with end-of-life nursing care and bereavement counselling.

