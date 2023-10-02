Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

End-of-life charity Treetops Hospice has 40 places available in the annual event - to help celebrate its 40th birthday. Runners can sign up for just £5, making a considerable saving on the event fee.

The Derby 10k will take place on Sunday, 24 March and the course will begin and end at Pride Park Stadium – the home of Derby County Football Club – taking in the sights of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those running for Treetops Hospice will be issued with a branded running tech-shirt, fundraising support and resources, and will even be met with homemade cake at the finishing line!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local hospice seeks runners for Derby 10k as race entries open for 2024

Claire Mathias, Treetops Relationships Manager for Challenge Events, explained more:

“The Derby 10k is an event we look forward to every year at Treetops Hospice. It’s such an iconic local race, with a great atmosphere and suitable for runners of all abilities.

“With over 5,000 participants every year, it’s really popular and we know there’ll be people starting to sign up right now. We’d love them to consider running for their local hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Team Treetops runners have really low sign-up costs and a realistic fundraising target. The proceeds from their fundraising efforts will be helping to care for local patients and their families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.”

The first Derby 10k was held in 2000 and, since then, it has raised thousands of pounds for various charities, including Treetops.

Team Treetops runners are being asked to raise a minimum of £108 which can help a local patient at the very end of life to receive one night of Hospice at Home nursing care.

To book a place on the Treetops team, visit www.treetops.org.uk/derby10k2024 or call Claire Matthias on 0115 949 1264.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad