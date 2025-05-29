Local eye hospital supports a wheely-good cycle challenge

Didsbury-based Optegra Eye Hospital Manchester is an official sponsor of the Wheelchair Football Association (WFA) and supported its #TheGoodRoadToDerby cycle challenge this month.

WFA’s Dean Williams (Executive Coach and Chair of WFA) and Nick Woodward (a long-standing supporter of WFA) completed a gruelling 200 miles cycle from Hull to Derby, via the Pennines and Moors, in just two days!

They did so to raise both awareness and funds for the WFA Benevolent Fund, while connecting with key partners along the way.

Their pitstop at Optegra Eye Hospital Manchester gave Optegra Managing Director Mat Pickering, and Optegra UK Operations Director Jen Abbott, the chance to cheer them on!

Jen Abbott, Optegra Operations Director (l) and Mat Pickering, Optegra Managing Director (r) with WFA’s Dean Williams (centre)

Mat Pickering said: “We are so pleased to support the WFA as it is clear that we share the same values and commitment to improving the lives of as many people as possible, in as many ways as possible.

“I am constantly aware of the vital role our hospitals and clinics play in their local communities, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

“It is wonderful to support Dean and Nick on this cycle challenge, which is so impressive.”

The WFA Benevolent Fund has been created to support players and clubs during times of financial difficulty. It will be developed over the next three years before being used, with the aim of building a sustainable resource that can offer meaningful support when it’s needed most.

WFA’s Dean Williams said: “As title sponsors of the 2024/25 Optegra National League, covering both our Premiership and Championship divisions, it was important to us that the route included a pitstop to Optegra’s Manchester hospital.

“Optegra’s backing this season has been instrumental in helping us raise the profile and delivery of our competitions, and Nick and I were absolutely delighted to meet with Mat Pickering, Jen Abbott and colleagues at Optegra Manchester as part of our journey – a much needed refuel! Thank you for all the support!”

WFA’s cycle challenge has raised £5,000 so far – if you would like to donate please click here.

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 70 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.