Life-saving first-aid equipment installed at Derbyshire branch of McDonalds

New life-saving first-aid equipment has been installed at a Derbyshire branch of McDonalds.

Defibrillator equipment has been fitted to the restaurant at Markham Vale, in partnership with the Tom Henson Charity of Bolsover.

One of the managers at the McDonalds outlet, Tia Cooper said: “It was provided by The Tom Henson Charity in exchange for a small donation which I gave them. It’s a charity close to my heart and very local to the community.

“I reached out to Ben Wood Group who kindly fitted the defib for free, which was incredible. I just hope it provides a sense of security for the local community knowing it’s there if it is ever needed.

Shift managers Tia Cooper and Lauren Sweeney. with the new equipment at the Markham Vale McDonalds in Duckmanton.

“I’ve tried all year to get it for the restaurant and to finally have it installed is so heartwarming and such a relief. I feel so proud to have it here on our restaurant.”

Tom Henson, of Bolsover, tragically passed away aged 23 while he was playing football with work colleagues at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield in 2018.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed congenital heart condition.

Despite the best efforts of his friends, Dronfield Town youth team football coaches, community first responders, ambulance, air ambulance crews and the A&E team at Sheffield Northern General Hospital, Tom sadly died.

The charity set up in his name helps to fund raise money to spend on defibrillators to be installed across Bolsover and surrounding areas to give other people the best chance of survival.