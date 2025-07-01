Workers at a former Chesterfield tar plant who were exposed to chemicals that cause cancer and respiratory illnesses have been urged to join an emerging legal campaign to fight for justice.

A new legal campaign, led by Top 100 UK law firm Hugh James, is calling on former workers of the Avenue Tar Plant, and the families of those who may have passed away, to come forward to help those affected by serious illness linked to historic tar and chemical exposure.

This follows mounting evidence linking historic chemical exposure at the site, and similar sites across England and Wales, to a range of serious illnesses – including respiratory diseases and skin cancer.

Once a central hub in Derbyshire’s industrial landscape, Avenue Tar Plant employed hundreds of people over several decades to produce tar-based products. However, it is now believed that former workers may have been routinely exposed to hazardous substances – including coal tar pitch, dust including pitch dust, harmful emissions, fumes and tar products – many of whom were unaware of the risks at the time.

The Avenue Tar Plant formed part of a larger site at Wingerworth, which included a coking plant (pictured here before it closed in 1992).

James Gibson, Partner at Hugh James specialising in industrial disease litigation, said: “We believe there is a strong case to answer. We are already representing workers and families of former workers from similar plants in England and Wales who developed conditions such as lung cancer, squamous cell skin cancer (SCC), chronic bronchitis (CB) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and temporary exacerbation of asthma (TEA) – all of which may be linked to the hazardous working conditions that existed.

“There is now an opportunity for those affected by the working conditions in Avenue Tar Plant to access the justice and recognition they deserve. Many people may not have realised the risks they were exposed to, and we want to ensure the local community in Chesterfield and beyond has access to answers, support and the justice they may be entitled to.”

Crucially, claims may be brought not just by the workers themselves, but by families who have lost loved ones to illnesses potentially caused by their exposure. The legal team at Hugh James is urging anyone with a connection to the plant, especially from the 1950s through to the 1980s, to come forward for a free consultation.

Lawrence O’Halleron MBE, who is pursuing a claim on behalf of his late father, Ronald O’Halleron, is supporting the call for witnesses.

He added: “My father worked at a similar tar plant for three decades and sadly suffered from chronic bronchitis, which we now believe was caused by his working conditions. We had no idea at the time. I would encourage anyone in the Chesterfield area who worked at the Avenue Tar Plant, or who remembers a family member who did, to come forward.”

Hugh James is offering representation on a no win, no fee basis, and stresses that time limits apply for pursuing legal action.

Anyone who worked at the Avenue Tar Plant, or who believes a loved one’s illness may be linked to the site, is encouraged to contact the Industrial Disease team at Hugh James for free, confidential legal advice.