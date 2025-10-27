"It's the ultimate kick in the teeth": Data shows Chesterfield hospital took £1.5m profit on parking charges in 2024-25

Bosses at Chesterfield Royal Hospital have once again defended their policy of charging staff to park at work, as new data reveals the organisation raked in profits of more than £1million from its parking charges over a 12-month period.

Figures for every NHS Trust in England were released earlier this month, showing that Chesterfield Royal received £1,845,217 from parking charges across its various sites in the year ending March 2025, an increase of 35 per cent on the £1.4m recorded a year earlier.

Of the latest income figures, around £1.35m was paid by patients and visitors, while staff paid a total £491,669 – the 62nd highest of 138 trusts charging patients, and 60th highest of 116 trusts that charge staff, although more detailed analysis would be required for proper comparison of trust estates and people numbers.

Chesterfield Royal reported a total spend of £375,000, resulting in a net income of £1.5m.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has again defended its policy of charging staff to park at work. (Photo: Rachel Atkins/Derbyshire Times)

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, Steve Heppinstall, director of finance at CRH, said: “Following a recent review of parking charges, the first since pre-Covid parking rates, Chesterfield Royal Hospital took the decision not to raise charges for visitors to the trust though there was a small increase for colleagues which remain low compared to other trusts locally.

“Colleagues are charged at a rate set to pay scale, with our lowest paid colleagues not being charged, and those who work nights receiving free parking also. We continue our commitment to the green agenda and offer schemes such as car sharing, cycle schemes and discounts on public transport.”

He added: “Fees are reviewed regularly, and benchmarked against local Trusts, and unions recognised by the Trust have participation in those reviews. All of the income generated from car parking on our site, minus any operating and maintenance costs, go straight back to the Trust revenue stream directly, which in-turn goes towards patient care.”

Though CRH may consider its staff charges to be fair, the practice has long provoked criticism from organisations representing health workers.

Brian Morton, associate director for employment relations at the Royal College of Nursing, said: "For nursing staff, the cost of parking takes too much of their pay.

“Staff are having to pay to park at work and can even be hit with fines when they stay late caring for their patients. This simply cannot be right.”

He added: “Staff work around the clock to be there for their patients – and working odd shift times, means using public transport is not always possible.

“Trust leaders must do more to provide free parking for staff and not leave them out of pocket just for coming to work.”

Across England, NHS trusts received a combined £271m from parking charges in 2024-25, a 12 per cent increase on 2023-24, while spending £84million administering parking, resulting in a total net income of £187m.

Local trusts are responsible for car parking space numbers, rates for parking and charging methods, but under national guidance all parking charges should be “reasonable for the local area.”

Sharon Wilde, national officer at trade union GMB, said: “When the charges have risen faster that the cost of maintaining the car parks, it looks like the worst kind of profiteering.

“Health workers deal with punishing workloads and chronic understaffing – they need help and support. Paying to park while performing vital, lifesaving work feels like the ultimate kick in the teeth.”

In response to such criticism, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Free parking is available for those in greatest need, including all NHS staff who work overnight.

“While hospital car park charges are the responsibility of individual NHS trusts, we expect all charges to be reasonable and in line with the local area.”

