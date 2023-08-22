Run by Helen Corcoran and James Starky, The Hub at Low Pavement is a place of togetherness and creativity.
Their open-door policy is a real community action, a two-way movement of here’s a space, it’s now up to you to start something. And something can be photography, art, crochet, reading, knitting, creative writing, creative nattering, whatever you’re willing to cultivate.
This encouraging environment is all about together, with a no pressure rule: be easy on yourself, and join in if you fancy.
The stories told here are moving and uplifting, breaking cages of isolation and anxiety, and all of a sudden, there you are in a gaggle of warm laughter sharing something made.
Let’s find out more by asking Helen and James some questions...
1. The Hub
The Hub at Low Pavement, Chesterfield Photo: Dean Lilleyman
2. Why do people come here?
Helen: “If they want to connect with other people. They might not use that language, and there might be thousands of reasons. It might just be curiosity. It might be that it seems more accessible than stuff that they’ve tried before.” James: “If they’re looking for a place to belong in some ways, and they don’t find another place where they belong. They might not belong in the pub. Or they might not belong in a zumba class. But part of belonging is to feel like you can be yourself, and you can contribute something. They’re really important parts of belonging.” Photo: Dean Lilleyman
3. Why does Chesterfield need a place like this?
Helen: “This place is busy. So if Chesterfield didn’t need this place, it would be empty. We have lots of different people from different walks of life coming through the doors.” James: “I think every neighbourhood should have a place that’s welcoming, where people can contribute something. Everywhere needs one of those. But no-one wants to fund them. We’re lucky we’ve been able to make this work.” Photo: Dean Lilleyman
4. Tell us about the activities in here?
Helen: “The activities have been suggested by people off the streets. So, people come in, we ask them what they’re interested in. And sometimes people will straight away offer to put on an activity, or it might be that people ask for an activity… So they might see what we’ve got in the window, and go ‘Ooh, you don’t do this do you?’ And if we get a lot of interest, we would really like think that we try to respond to that. Because we do want it to be organic to the local community. We want to make it match what people are needing to be able to connect.” Photo: Dean Lilleyman