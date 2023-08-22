Run by Helen Corcoran and James Starky, The Hub at Low Pavement is a place of togetherness and creativity.

4 . Tell us about the activities in here?

Helen: “The activities have been suggested by people off the streets. So, people come in, we ask them what they’re interested in. And sometimes people will straight away offer to put on an activity, or it might be that people ask for an activity… So they might see what we’ve got in the window, and go ‘Ooh, you don’t do this do you?’ And if we get a lot of interest, we would really like think that we try to respond to that. Because we do want it to be organic to the local community. We want to make it match what people are needing to be able to connect.” Photo: Dean Lilleyman