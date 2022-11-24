'Inadequate’ Derbyshire GP surgery now 'requires improvement' - Care Quality Commission report states
A Care Quality Commission inspection has concluded that a Derbyshire surgery which was rated ‘inadequate’ now ‘requires improvement’.
The inspection carried out last month found that while care and effectiveness were rated as good, all remaining categories need to be improved at The Village Surgery at The Hub, Shiners Way, South Normanton.
A previous inspection in April 2022 and December 2021, rated the practice as inadequate and placed it into special measures.
The report published earlier this week, which took the surgery out of special measures, said there had been ‘significant improvements’ and ‘action plans had been put in place’ but there were ‘ongoing issues’ such as staff had not completing training, recruitment checks were fully carried out in accordance with regulations for some staff and a risk assessment was not in place for a clinical member of staff whose immunity status to hepatis B was unknown.
The report added: “Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Central Alerting System alerts were not always followed, some Patient Specific Directions were not always authorised by a prescriber before a medicine was administered.”
A spokesperson for The Village Surgery said: "We welcome the recently published report by the Care Quality Commission, which identifies clear areas where we can continue to improve as a practice.
“While there is still work to do, the report recognises clear improvements from the previous inspection in April, reflecting the hard work of the team in addressing several different, challenging issues, so we are no longer subject to special measures. We will continue to work hard to provide the best possible care for our patients."