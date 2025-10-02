A Chesterfield dad hopes to have saved a stranger’s life after being called upon to provide stem cells for transplant just a few months after joining the international donor register.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tech worker Jonathan Fox, 30, has been a blood donor for many years already but decided to also sign up for stem cells after seeing a social media advert from blood cancer charity DKMS.

A few months later, he received a call out of the blue to say that a patient was seriously ill, undergoing treatment and in desperate need of a transplant – and that Jonathan was a perfect stem cell match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he discussed the situation with his loved ones, his partner Ruby’s mum told him about her brother, who had died while waiting for a stem cell transplant.

Chesterfield stem cell donor Jonathan Fox and his daughter Eyelyn.

He said: “I think it was quite emotional for my partner’s family. They were so glad I was able to help someone in the same situation that they had been through.

“You can’t change the past, but it is great to be able to pass on the baton, and help someone else.”

For patients with blood cancer or other disorders, a stem cell transplant from a matching donor could be their only opportunity for a second chance, but just seven per cent of the eligible population in the UK are signed up to the register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan said: “I didn’t know a huge amount about stem cell donation, but I’ve always donated blood, because if me or one of my family were unwell, I’d want someone to do the same for me.

Jonathan's donation involved a relatively quick and painless procedure carried out in Sheffield. (Photo: Contributed)

“I felt the same about donating stem cells. I sent off for a swab kit in the post, and the whole thing was very easy.”

His family, including seven-year-old daughter Evelyn was very supportive, said Jonathan: “My mum is a midwife, and my dad is a consultant, though in a different area.

“They were really interested in the medical side, even they didn’t realise how easy the donation was, and that I didn’t need to have surgery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a few weeks of the phone call from DKMS, Jonathan had completed initial medical assessments and was on his way to Sheffield to donate through a simple outpatient procedure, similar to donating blood platelets.

He said: “I had to do a few days of self-injections to boost my stem cells beforehand, which was the worst bit, and then the actual donation only took one day. The DKMS team and the nurses were amazing, and so helpful.

“I had lots of geeky questions about the process, and at one point during the donation, the nurse went and got me the manual for the machine. I took some photos of it for my daughter.

“It’s hard to talk to a child about things like cancer, but she’s so curious, and I’m glad I can let her know how easy it can be to help people, and that things like this exist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though transplant cases are generally subject to medical confidentialities, following his donation Jonathan was able to find out the person who received his cells is a man of a similar age to him, living in Germany.

Joanathan said: “I would have been glad to help whoever it was, it didn’t make a difference to me, but I have thought about that man and his family since. I’m just happy that I could play my part in extending someone’s life.

“It was a couple of days of my time and a few injections, which could lead to him having another 20, 30 or 40 years to be with his family, or just to experience life. If it all goes well, and he wants to get in touch in future, I’d be happy to speak to him.”

Jonathan is sharing his story in order to encourage more people to join the donor register, which is open to anyone aged 17-55 and in general good health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s natural to be unsure, I was a bit nervous myself initially, but there’s nothing to be scared of. The whole procedure is easy and well regulated, and there’s so much support available.

“Most of my colleagues, family and friends don’t know what stem cell donation is. Even if one person visits the DKMS website and signs up, I’ll be delighted.”

Blood cancers are the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK, claiming nearly 13,000 lives every year while at any time around 2,000 UK residents are waiting in need of a stem cell transplant.

Founded in Germany in 1991 and now also operating in the USA, Poland, Chile, South Africa and India, DKMS has established a register of more than 13million potential donors, resulting in more than 120,000 transplants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also heavily involved in the fields of medicine and science, with its own research unit focused on continually improving the survival and recovery rate of patients

DKMS spokesperson Bronagh Hughes said: “Jonathan has done something truly amazing. Right now, only 60 per cent of patients find a match on the register. Patients all over the world are waiting for their match, so signing up means that, like Jonathan, you could be the person to give someone a second chance, and potentially even save a life.

“Joining the stem cell register is really easy, it just involves a few cheek swabs and a few health questions.”

To find out more, and order your swab kit, visit dkms.org.uk.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.