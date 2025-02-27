I needed to do something FOR ME: Lauretta's inspiring weight loss journey with Slimming World in New Houghton

Christmas 2024, and I came across a photo of myself posted on Facebook. In that very moment, I knew deep in my heart that I had to do something about my weight.

I hadn’t fully realised it, but my weight had slowly spiralled out of control once again. I felt uncomfortable and self-conscious, and to be brutally honest, that photo truly scared me.

But what scared me more than that photo was the thought of staying this way for another year. So, right then and there, I made the decision that my New Year’s resolution would be to get fit and healthy—for myself.

This could be my greatest comeback. To be honest, I had been feeling pretty miserable for a while, but I kept it to myself, hiding behind my smile. I knew it was time for a change, not just in my body, but in my mind. I was ready to take on the challenge and transform my life, for good.

I love routine; it keeps me motivated and positive. Then, as if it were meant to be, I saw an advertisement on Facebook: a brand new Slimming World group was opening in my village in New Houghton with a brand new consultant.

This was my chance, and I joined right away. The class was perfectly timed—early on Saturdays, which fit perfectly into my work schedule. No excuses now. I walked into my first class knowing that this was it—I was making this happen.

I weighed in and set a goal of losing just 1lb per week. I figured that, if I stayed consistent, that would amount to over 4 stone by the end of the year. That felt achievable, and I knew this approach would help me avoid discouragement.

Each week, I've had a loss - more than the 1 lb goal I had been setting myself! I received my first stone award, and that was such an amazing feeling. I’ve dropped down 2 stone brackets, and I feel absolutely fantastic. I’ve already gone down two dress sizes, my body is toning and shaping, my face looks slimmer, and I’m finally seeing my waistline again. Along the way, I've received so much support from my class, and I’ve made some wonderful friends. A few of us meet up a couple of times a week to attend fitness classes together.

Lauretta 1 stone down and Silver Body Magic award

I’ve even started my own free fitness classes for the members, to increase everyone's Body Magic. We have fun dancing and using weighted hoops, but it feels good to do it together and to help out in the community. I also walk 5 miles a day on my treadmill, which has been incredibly helpful. Me and some other members check in with each other daily, keeping each other on track and motivated.

One of the things that’s made all the difference is our amazing consultant, Marissa. She’s simply the best. What’s not to love? My life is changing for the better, and it feels incredible. I know I’m not there yet, but every day, I tell myself I’m one step closer than I was yesterday.

I joined our Slimming World members-only Facebook page, and I post a positive quote every day. If that helps even one person, it’s worth it. I love inspiring others and encouraging everyone to keep going, because I know that little progress every day adds up to big results in the end.

"We are stronger together" is my favourite quote to share with the group. I also post photos of what I’ve been eating each day, and we swap meal ideas. This has been incredibly helpful, both for me and others, as it gives us new inspiration and ideas. Some of my favourite meals include fish, Slimming World chips and peas, chili con carne with rice, prawn salad, chicken and pasta, steak salads, and anything with eggs. I love food and love to cook, so sticking to the plan has been easy for me.

Batch cooking has been a game changer. I always have something prepared and ready to eat if I get hungry. My soup maker is my go-to kitchen gadget—it’s an absolute lifesaver. Every night before bed, I tell myself, “One year from now, Lauretta, you’ll look back and say 2025 was your best year ever—the year you worked so hard to lose that weight. You stayed true to yourself, believed in yourself, and trusted the Slimming World process. Look at you now—you’ve finally achieved what you set out to do, and you’ll always be proud and grateful that you found the courage and strength to change your life for the better. And moving forward, you’ll maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle forever.”

Lauretta's consultant Marissa says: "I am so proud of Lauretta, she has brought so much to the community with the dance classes and keeps the spirits high in group. Lauretta is always posting her meals and encouraging others."

You can find Marissa's Slimming World group at New Houghton Community Centre every Saturday morning at 9:00am on Rotherham Road NG19 8TE.