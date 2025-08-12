“I had to walk backwards on holiday”- How setting a goal helped Diane recover quicker after triple joint surgery

New data shows patients recover faster from surgery when they have something to aim for - and Diane Boynton-Lee, 79 from Inkersall, Derbyshire is walking proof.

Diane, who once had to walk backwards up a hill on holiday due to crippling joint pain says her life has been transformed thanks to three joint replacement surgeries at a local Barlborough hospital and a clear recovery goal.

“I suffer with acute osteoarthritis,” says Diane. “Before my joint surgery journey which began in 2017, walking was very bad. My knees in particular were excruciating. I couldn’t walk up or down slopes and stairs were a real challenge. I’d have to go sideways. On holiday once, I had to walk up the slope to the reception backwards - luckily the hotelier saw me struggling and offered support.”

Diane has had both knees and one hip replaced as an NHS patient at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, after being referred by her GP under patient choice. She is now fully recovered, having had the last of her surgeries 12 months ago. From the outset, she had one key motivation which was to enjoy her beloved holidays again, pain-free. She’s just returned from a trip to Majorca – with no walking backwards required!

The hospital group - with 12 hospitals and surgical centres across the country - actively works with patients to identify personal goals before surgery - such as regaining independence, planning a holiday or simply living without pain. According to recent data from Practice Plus Group, eight in ten patients said these kinds of lifestyle improvements were their top motivations for surgery.

In fact, 5% of patients reported an upcoming holiday or wedding as their primary reason for booking surgery, while 6% cited hobbies such as golf, running or swimming. And nearly half (45%) of those who chose to self-pay via its Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group private healthcare service did so to “enjoy life more,” rather than wait on NHS waiting lists.

Commenting on the research, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Ferenc Toth, who Diane credits for her recent successful surgery, says: “Focused goals can support a quicker surgery recovery. When knee or hip pain becomes too much, the trigger of a special event - or simply the desire to return to normal life - can be the final motivation to seek help. We work with patients to define their goals before they even book surgery. It helps us tailor their care, and helps them stay motivated during recovery.”

Diane agrees: “Since surgery my life is so much better. I’m independent, still driving and love to travel more than ever! I’m just back from a holiday in Majorca where we walked for 20 minutes twice a day to visit restaurants and sightsee, it was lovely.”

She’s so grateful to the team at Practice Plus Group and wears her scars proudly: “The scarring doesn’t bother me, I’m proud of it. They are like a badge of honour at my age and show how far I’ve come. I’m walking 100% better since surgery, though slopes are still a little tricky. I prefer to walk anywhere flat!”

Now planning future trips with confidence, Diane credits not just the operations, but the personalised care she received at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough. “The hospital offers what I’d say is like one-to-one care. You don’t feel like a number on a list. It’s almost like coming in for a little holiday break in itself.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital celebrated its 20th Anniversary earlier this year. Over the past two decades, the hospital has continued to grow with four theatres, and now treats over 5,000 private and NHS patients every year. The team specialises in hip and knee replacements, hernia and gall bladder treatments, and cataract and weight loss surgery. Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral.