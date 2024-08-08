'I felt safe and not judged': Derbyshire locals praise Chesterfield’s Safe Haven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents of Chesterfield benefit from excellent support provided by Chesterfield’s Safe Haven, to help more people with immediate mental health concerns.

Chesterfield Safe Haven, run by charity P3, offers out-of-hours support on a self-referral basis every day of the week between 4.30pm to 12.30am for anyone struggling and needing a friendly face to talk to. The service operates on a face-to-face and telephone support basis for Derbyshire residents in the Chesterfield area who are experiencing difficulties with their mental health.

Safe Havens are focused on reducing immediate concern to those experiencing mental distress, to better support people to access the right help at the right time. The drop-in service offers a relaxed, welcoming space for individuals to come and chat, or to receive more personalised one-to-one emotional support from support workers trained in mental health. This service promotes health and wellbeing, particularly focusing on ways to help people to manage their thoughts and feelings in a crisis, as well as signposting to other available services that may offer additional support. Safe Havens are run by support workers trained in emotional support.

Crop unrecognizable female worker and patient discussing mental problems

Chesterfield Safe Haven has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback about the support that has been offered to local residents. Comments include:

"I found my visit to the Safe Haven to be incredibly helpful. One colleague in particular was incredibly informative and knowledgeable. Thank you so much, you have really helped me to feel a bit more in control. I will definitely use the service again and recommend it to my friends."

"I found my visit to the Safe Haven helpful; I found the staff to be brilliant and attentive. I feel like I can rationalise my current situation a lot better than I could when I came in and I've learnt a lot too. Thank you"

"My visit to the Safe Haven was great, I felt heard and listened to. Staff were helpful and had compassion and kindness which is lacking in other services.

"My visit to the Safe Haven was helpful. I learnt different skills and now have helpful resources. Staff were reassuring. I was uncertain at first because two female staff were on and as a middle-aged man it can be difficult to talk about mental health and can be embarrassing. However, I felt safe and not judged."

"My visit to the Safe Haven was excellent. It helped me so much. Staff were kind and helped me with just a chat and a lovely cup of tea."

"I found my visit to the Safe Haven to be accessible and have friendly faces. The staff were friendly, caring and listened well."

A mental health crisis often means that someone no longer feels able to cope or be in control of their situation.

They may feel emotional distress or anxiety about their ability to cope with day-to-day life or work. They may think about harming themselves, or taking their own life, or experience hallucinations and/or hear voices.

Kelly Macdonald, Operations Manager, at Chesterfield’s Safe Haven, said: “We are committed to providing a safe and comfortable space for Derbyshire residents to have an open and honest conversation about how they may be feeling. Our staff are on hand to provide non-judgmental advice and support to those with immediate mental health concerns.

“It is our priority to reach as many people as possible in the local community who need support and advice on their mental health to help improve people’s lives through our friendly team. We understand that mental health is a difficult thing to understand with many layers to this, but everyone deserves the time and respect to be heard and listened to – no matter what their situation is.”

There are a range of other local support services for people with immediate mental health needs in Derby and Derbyshire:

The Safe Havens, Crisis Houses and Mental Health Drop-In Services are part of a wider programme of partnership activity led by NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Joined Up Care Derbyshire which aims to improve outcomes for people and reduce the need for people to attend hospital Emergency Departments when they are experiencing immediate mental health needs.

If you, or someone you care for, needs urgent mental health crisis support please seek immediate help.

For more information on available services for immediate mental health support, please visit the Derbyshire Healthcare website.