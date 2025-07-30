How we build healthier neighbourhoods in Derbyshire together

The health of Derbyshire isn't just in Doctor's surgeries, or hospital waiting rooms. It's in our neighbourhoods, and our communities and we need to be ready to adapt to how health and wellbeing is approached to in line with the new NHS 10 Year Plan. The priorities it talks about are already at the heart of what we and the VCSE in Derbyshire already do - focusing on prevention by supporting our communities to improve their strength, independence, and wellbeing.

Here in Derbyshire, the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector already delivers services that are trusted, accessible and rooted in real life. We work where people are — not in waiting rooms, but in community hubs, homes, neighbourhood centres, cafes and parks. The plan’s ‘connected neighbourhood’ model is a welcome recognition that health doesn’t happen in isolation — it’s complex and shaped by housing, mental health, community belonging, and everyday life; and our approach and answer to improving it needs to be equally diverse to make a difference.

But for the vision to become reality, our sector must be involved from the ground up. Charities, community groups, volunteers - we must all adapt — growing how we measure impact, and embedding ourselves more deeply in system-wide planning. Working more closely than ever before offers the opportunity to make real change in the communities of Derbyshire for the better. We just need to be ready for it.

At Derbyshire Voluntary Action, we’re ready for that challenge. We've been trusted to advise and deliver support in Derbyshire for over 30 years, and our work with strategic partners must continue, we’re helping shape a VCSE that’s not just included in system change — but central to it.

NHS and VCSE members listening to DVA talk

That’s why our upcoming conference on 9th September at The Post Mill, South Normanton — “Connected Approach to Neighbourhoods” — couldn’t be more timely. It brings together NHS leaders, VCSE organisations, GPs, Public Health and local government to discuss how we implement this plan together, with the community at its heart.

This is a moment of opportunity. But also of responsibility. The VCSE can’t wait to be invited in — we must step forward with solutions, partnerships and a clear voice.

If the NHS is serious about working with communities, then we are the bridge. And the future of care will depend on how well we walk across it — together.