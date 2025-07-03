These are the signs that you are having an allergic reaction and need urgent medical help🐝

A man has died after being stung “five or six” times by a wasp.

As temperatures rise and we enjoy more time outdoors, it’s important to know what to do if you are stung.

Wasp stings can be incredibly painful and even deadly, and there are signs of an allergic reaction you need to look out for.

There have been plenty of sunny days to enjoy so far this summer, with many of us heading out to enjoy the great outdoors.

However, this can put us at more risk of bug bites - including getting stung by wasps.

Wasp stings are not only painful, they can be deadly. A recent inquest heard that a 56-year-old man from County Cork, Ireland, died after being stung “five or six” times by a wasp.

Michael Sheehan’s death was recorded by the coroner as “accidental” at the inquest on June 26, RTE reports, with Mr Sheehan suffering a “massive allergic reaction”.

Here is everything you need to know about the symptoms of a wasp sting, wasp sting treatment and the signs that you are having an allergic reaction and need medical help.

Allergic reactions to wasp stings can be fatal. | GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of a wasp sting?

When a wasp stings you it injects venom into you with its sting, this can cause symptoms such as pain, redness, swelling and itching.

Symptoms of an insect sting can include:

pain where you were bitten or stung

a small, swollen lump on the skin

Symptoms of a wasp sting usually last between one to two hours, however, if you have an allergic reaction this can cause a serious reaction that may require medical attention.

What are the symptoms of an allergic reaction to a wasp sting?

Signs that you are having an allergic reaction to a wasp sting can include a raised red rash anywhere on the body, tingling or itchy feeling in the mouth, swelling of lips, face or eyes or stomach pain or vomiting.

Anaphylaxis UK explain that the most serious form of an allergic reaction is anaphylaxis. The signs of anaphylaxis are known as “ABC symptoms”, which include:

Airway

Swelling in the throat, tongue or upper airways (tightening of the throat, hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing).

Breathing

Sudden onset wheezing, breathing difficulty, noisy breathing.

Circulation

Dizziness, feeling faint, sudden sleepiness, tiredness, confusion, pale clammy skin, loss of consciousness.

If you experience a serious reaction to a wasp sting the NHS advise you to call 999 and seek urgent medical assistance.

How to treat a wasp sting

Most wasp stings are not serious and will generally get better within a few hours or days. The best way to treat them is to clean the sting site with soap and water and use a cold compress to bring down the swelling.

Unlike a bee sting, you generally do not need to remove a wasp sting, but if you find the sting has been left behind, the NHS recommend you remove it gently by:

Brushing or scraping the stinger sideways with your fingernail or the edge of a bank card.

Do not use tweezers to pull out a stinger as you could squeeze poison out of it.

Wash the area with soap and water.

If you are concerned about your wasp sting you can seek help from your local pharmacy under the pharmacy first scheme. They will be able to help with over-the-counter medications for the pain and antihistamines for itching.

If you think someone is wrong or that you are having an allergic reaction to a wasp sting, seek medical help urgently.

You can find out more about how to treat insect bites and stings at NHS.UK.