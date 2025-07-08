Hospice staff learn life-saving skills

Treetops Hospice is upskilling all its staff, from nurses to fundraisers, with essential life-saving skills, including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and defibrillator use, through Basic Life Saving (BLS) training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice, based in Risley, Derbyshire, welcomes hundreds of people through its doors every year. The rollout of the vital BLS training programme reflects the simple truth that anyone, anywhere, can face a medical emergency.

Knowing what to do in those first few moments after a cardiac arrest can make all the difference, as Phil Shreeve, Director of Clinical Services, explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just because we provide end-of-life care doesn’t mean we ignore medical emergencies. We have a lot of people on site, including patients, families and carers, staff and volunteers, and even the general public who can walk around our grounds.

Staff from Treetops Hospice with their Basic Life Saving Equipment. Photo: Treetops Hospice

“You never know when someone might need urgent help. We want everyone who steps through our doors to feel that they’re in safe hands. “Being ready to act in a crisis is just another way of being there for the people who need us the most.”

Treetops staff will also take their new skills out and about in their daily lives, with even more wide-reaching effect in the local community.

Funding for the life-saving equipment was made possible through the efforts of Treetops supporter Paul Wilcox, affectionately known as 'Pushbike Paul.' In 2019, he launched a charity bike recycling scheme that collects donated bikes from the local community, refurbishes them to be roadworthy, and sells them in exchange for donations to the hospice. Additional funding support was generously provided by the Rotary Club of Long Eaton and the Church Wilne Rotary Satellite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: treetopshospice.org.uk/donate