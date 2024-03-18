Hospice shares free advice during Make a Will Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager, explains how important it is to have a Will:

“Making a Will is a way of ensuring your loved ones are taken care of in the future and that your estate and possessions can be distributed as you wish. It can give peace of mind and security, not just for you, but for those you love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Significant life changes such as moving house, getting married, or welcoming a new addition to the family, are also a good time to consider making or updating your Will.

Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager

Treetops offers a range of support including free Wills Clinics. A list of local solicitors who offer preferential rates for Treetops supporters is also available on request.

“After looking after your loved ones, it would be wonderful if you would consider leaving Treetops a gift in your Will,” Julie continues.

“Up to two in five of our Hospice at Home patients are cared for through a gift left to us in a Will. It’s a way of helping us to care for local people and their loved ones for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have already been kind enough to remember Treetops in your Will, please do let us know. Telling us about your gift now helps us plan for the future. We’d also love to say thank you by sending you a special lapel pin and inviting you to events from time to time.”