Hospice brings festive cheer to patients and thanks community for continued support

Patients and clients visiting Treetops Hospice this week have been welcomed with a home-cooked three-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and special screenings of the online staff pantomime.

Visitors to the Risley-based hospice are being greeted with festive decorations and lights and will hear Christmas tunes playing softly in the background.

The hospice kitchen has cooked over 90 Christmas dinners throughout the week – with turkey, roast potatoes and all the trimmings - served to those who have received care and support over the last twelve months.

Staff have also spent several months planning and pre-recording their annual pantomime, the Wizard of Oz, ready to screen to guests. The pantomime was filmed in front of a green screen and includes bloopers. Special guest Tim Pollard, the Official Robin Hood of Nottinghamshire, also plays a cameo comedy role.

Treetops Hospice staff pantomime brings Christmas cheer

Julie Heath, Treetops Chief Executive, is also extending thanks to the local community for their continued support during a financially challenging time.

“There has been a whirlwind of activity here at Treetops during our 40th birthday year.

“This year, we’ve cared for over 2,000 people with life-limiting conditions, or who are struggling after the death of a loved one.

“We’ve welcomed over 1,000 visitors to our weekly Wellbeing Café for support and advice. And our Hospice at Home nurses and healthcare assistants have cared for over 1,000 patients at the very end of life, who’ve chosen to die at home.

Treetops Hospice staff team

“I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone who’s played a part in making this year such a success for Treetops. Thank you to our supporters and donors, to all our volunteers, and to our staff team.

“On behalf of everyone here at Treetops Hospice, I want to wish you a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.”