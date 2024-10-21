Homebuilder’s donation enhances Derby hospital’s sensory room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community hospital in Derby has been able to fund new equipment for a sensory room thanks to a £3,000 donation from David Wilson Homes.

Florence Nightingale Community Hospital received a contribution from the housebuilder's Community Fund scheme, which has been used to enhance services that help control sensory overstimulation and aid sensory development, by soothing the senses and alleviating anxiety for its patients.

On average, 100 patients per year are admitted to the hospital’s ward three, Kings Lodge, which is the only neurological rehabilitation unit in Derby and Derbyshire.

Jill Matthews, Chief Officer at Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity, said: “Our sensory room at the Florence Nightingale Community Hospital is a safe place for those who are overwhelmed at a time of heightened emotions. Patients can either independently use the sensory room, value it as their safe space, or share the space with visitors.

“As part of our therapy and rehabilitation services, Kings Lodge is a 19-bedded ward that provides a rehabilitation service for adults with complex neurological disabilities, resulting from a neurological injury or condition. We are grateful to David Wilson Homes for its generous donation towards the sensory room."

Florence Nightingale Community Hospital provides a range of services including inpatient rehabilitation and palliative care, and outpatient consultations in major specialities such as dermatology, ophthalmology, therapy and rehabilitation services, phlebotomy, x-ray, imaging, and diagnostic services.

Patients are admitted to the hospital from a variety of different locations to continue their rehabilitation, from Royal Derby Hospital, Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, Chesterfield Hospital and a variety of community settings.

Over the years, Kings Lodge has gathered data that highlights the overall improvement in neurological function from admission to discharge. This includes, but is not limited to, eating, bathing, bladder and bowel management, walking, communication, reading, memory, orientation, emotions and safety.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to hear our £3,000 donation has been used to enhance the sensory room in Kings Lodge at Florence Nightingale Community Hospital.

“Sensory services are vitally important to the hospital’s patients and it’s pleasing to know our contribution will support their journey under the charity’s excellent care.”

The hospital is currently looking for corporate sponsors, and anyone interested in supporting the charity is encouraged to visit the website at Florence Nightingale Community Hospital.