Homebuilder helps fund defibrillator for Chesterfield Hospital

The contribution from the Derbyshire developer’s Community Fund scheme was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, to leave a lasting legacy in the communities surrounding Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments.

The Health and Wellbeing Hub was opened as part of NHS75 – the NHS’ 75th birthday – and includes a gym, counselling and breakout facilities for colleagues. The Hub was made possible thanks to a £2m appeal through the Chesterfield Royal Charity.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, located close to Barratt Homes’ development The Spires and David Wilson Homes’ Bluebell Meadows developments, is an acute Trust providing healthcare and community services for more than 400,000 people across the county.

B&DWS - A colleague of the Wellbeing Hub with the defibrillator

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “We are very grateful for this donation to fund a defibrillator outside of our new Health and Wellbeing Hub. Having a defib on site at the Hub helps ensure the safety of colleagues and those near the hub in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“Donations to staff projects, such as this one, show our commitment to looking after our colleagues. Having the defibrillator is both reassuring and a proactive step and we welcome such additions as we always strive to make the Trust a great place to work.”

Defibrillators - sometimes referred to as AEDs - are now commonly seen on the outside of public buildings. They are used when a person is in cardiac arrest. Anybody witnessing a cardiac arrest is asked to contact 999 and start CPR. The defibrillator at the hospital is in addition to the onsite facilities and will ensure immediate support to anybody close-by, recognising that the faster action is taken, the better the chances of survival.

Dr Spencer added: “On behalf of the whole Trust and our surrounding communities, we would like to thank all at Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Access to a defibrillator is of utmost importance, and we’re thrilled our Community Fund donation has helped to source one for the Health and Wellbeing Hub at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

“The Trust’s efforts to support both patients and staff members are admirable, and we’re pleased to have been able to support such a worthwhile cause.”

More information about the charity is available on its website at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.