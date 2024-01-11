Heanor Miners Welfare Trust raise a staggering £45,000 to support lifesaving charity

Heanor Miners Welfare Trust have raised a staggering £45,000 over 12 years to support the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

The community group has been raising funds to support the lifesaving charity since 2011, undertaking raffles, selling items, and bake sales – with every penny helping the vital charity to continue its lifesaving missions in Derbyshire and further afield.

During 2023 the Heanor Miners Welfare Trust raised £4,000 to support the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, showing their amazing commitment to support the charity for more than a decade.

Within minutes, DLRAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Susie Hamilton said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the Heanor Welfare Miners Trust and the local community for their incredible support over the years. Without this dedication we wouldn’t have been able to raise such an amazing amount to support the charity’s lifesaving missions.”

“On behalf of the charity I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the Heanor Miners Welfare Trust and for the incredible total they have managed to raise and their commitment to our cause,” said Tracey Jones, Community Fundraising Executive for Derbyshire.

“We receive no government funding, so we rely entirely on donations like this to keep our lifesaving service flying. Without the support from clubs and communities just like this, our crews wouldn’t be able to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most,” she added.