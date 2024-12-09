Healthwatch Derbyshire seeks feedback on children’s flu vaccinations

The health and care watchdog charity, Healthwatch Derbyshire, is reaching out to people working with children under five to share their experiences and insights on children’s flu vaccinations.

The charity is running a survey to explore important areas such as awareness, confidence, and training needs for staff, around flu vaccines for young children. The aim is to better understand the support available to those working with young children, identify what is working well, and uncover areas that could be improved.

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, emphasised the importance of this work, saying:

“We know that those working with young children are a key link between healthcare information and parents or guardians. Your role in sharing accurate information about flu vaccinations and other health care information is very important.

Helen Henderson

We want to make sure you feel confident and well-supported to have these conversations. This survey will provide valuable information to help the NHS and Public Health improve support for staff and ensure families in Derbyshire receive the best possible guidance.”

The survey is now open and takes only five to eight minutes to complete. Whether you work in healthcare, early years education, or another setting with under-fives, your feedback is vital. All responses are anonymous, and the findings will be shared with relevant organizations to help improve vaccination awareness and delivery across the county.

Take part in the survey today and help us make a difference: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/under5FluVaccine/

