Health chiefs issue norovirus warning

Hospital bosses in Chesterfield are warning members of the public not to visit the Royal if they had symptoms of norovirus

It comes after health chiefs in Sheffield reported a spike of cases in the city – although none have been reported in Chesterfield in recent days.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesman said: “At the moment we don’t have any patients with norovirus.

“People remain symptomatic for up to 48 hours after their last episode, so we urge people not to come to hospital if they have experienced norovirus within the last two days, even if they feel well.

“It’s also important to observe strict hand hygiene by washing hands before and after going to the toilet, making sure you keep yourself hydrated and to isolate yourself as much as possible from family members to minimise the risk of spreading it.”

An NHS poster about norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting bug”, urges patients to “stay well this winter”.

Patients are urged to heed advice on norovirus.

For patients with diarrhoea and vomiting, it says: “There’s no specific cure for stomach bugs such as norovirus.

“Going to the GP puts others at risk of infection.”

Advice includes stay hydrated, take paracetamol, prevent spread and stay at home for two days after symptoms clear.

Dr Steve Lloyd, NHS Derby and Derbyshire clinical commissioning group medical director, said: “Prevention is better than cure and can minimise any potential spread of the virus.

“Washing your hands frequently and rigorously with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading – alcohol hand-gels do not kill norovirus.”