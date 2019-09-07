Group which aims to improve men's mental health will be at Chesterfield FC match

A group which aims to improve men's mental health will be raising awareness at a football match in Chesterfield next weekend.

Men-Talk will join staff from Derbyshire County Council, the NHS, charities and organisations at the Chesterfield FC v Torquay United game next Saturday afternoon to offer support as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Jason Cotton, of Men-Talk, with members of the Chesterfield FC academy.

Jason Cotton, who founded Men-Talk last year, said: "Men-Talk would like to say a huge thank you to all the people of Chesterfield for their continued love, support and encouragement.

"We are incredibly proud of our community.

"We have seen so many people suffer so much in the past and now see them rise, achieve their dreams and become the very best that they can be.

"Seeing people reach their potential and shine is just amazing."

Jason said that Men-Talk now holds regular sessions with 16 to 18-year-olds at the Chesterfield FC academy to promote positive mental well-being.

He added: "With such encouragement, they are well and truly motivated.

"They are ready to challenge the stigma of mental health and tackle the subject head on.

"To me they are all champions."

For more information about Men-Talk, visit www.facebook.com/MenTalkChesterfield



