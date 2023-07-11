News you can trust since 1855
Graysons staff truly sparkle for hospice's after dark fundraiser

A Chesterfield-based team of legal eagles put their best feet forward for Ashgate Hospice recently.Nine staff members from Graysons Solicitors donned their dayglo costumes and took part in the 10k Sparkle Night Walk, raising £500 for the good cause.
By Neil AndersonContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

The legal firm, which is based in the Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, is a staunch supporter of Ashgate Hospice. They were the main sponsor of the Butterfly Appeal this year, following two years as sponsors of the successful Forget Me Not Appeals staged at Chatsworth in 2021 and Renishaw Hall in 2022.

Katie Birch, a private client advisor in the firm’s wills and probate department, said: “As a Chesterfield-based firm it’s really important we show our support for local causes. It was a wonderful experience to join the hundreds of supporters on such a special night.”

They have previously provided drop-in clinics and seminars to give advice on wills and powers of attorney, and staff have participated in a range of fundraising events for the charity, including abseiling at Millers Dale Head.

The team from Graysons were out in force for the fundraiser. Submitted photo: GraysonsThe team from Graysons were out in force for the fundraiser. Submitted photo: Graysons
The team from Graysons were out in force for the fundraiser. Submitted photo: Graysons
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said, "We always do our best to support the exemplary work of Ashgate Hospice, and the last Sparkle Night Walk was no different. I have to say a big thank you to the Graysons team for taking the time out of their weekend to take part."

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, private wealth, wills, probate, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, occupational illness and clinical negligence. To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

