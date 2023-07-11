The legal firm, which is based in the Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, is a staunch supporter of Ashgate Hospice. They were the main sponsor of the Butterfly Appeal this year, following two years as sponsors of the successful Forget Me Not Appeals staged at Chatsworth in 2021 and Renishaw Hall in 2022.

Katie Birch, a private client advisor in the firm’s wills and probate department, said: “As a Chesterfield-based firm it’s really important we show our support for local causes. It was a wonderful experience to join the hundreds of supporters on such a special night.”

They have previously provided drop-in clinics and seminars to give advice on wills and powers of attorney, and staff have participated in a range of fundraising events for the charity, including abseiling at Millers Dale Head.

The team from Graysons were out in force for the fundraiser. Submitted photo: Graysons

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said, "We always do our best to support the exemplary work of Ashgate Hospice, and the last Sparkle Night Walk was no different. I have to say a big thank you to the Graysons team for taking the time out of their weekend to take part."