Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

Newly released NHS data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments – 3% of the total – took place more than 28 days later. At one north Derbyshire surgery, 30.8% exceeded the 28 day wait time – but this did not include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

The Royal College of GPs said the figures showed “how hard GPs and their teams are working to deliver increasingly complex care to growing number of patients, against a backdrop of severe workforce shortages”.

These are 11 GP surgeries across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire with the worst waiting times for appointments.

1. Brimington and Calow Practice, Chesterfield Of the 3,888 appointments at this surgery not usually booked in advance in October 2022, 12% of these took place 28 days or more after they were booked. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Brimington Surgery, Chesterfield Of the 3,619 appointments reviewed in October 2022 at this GP practice, 11.7% of those took place 28 days or more after they were made. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield Of the 3,252 appointments assessed at this surgery in October, 8.4% of those took place 28 days or more after they were first booked. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Royal Primary Care Chesterfield West, Chesterfield Of the 4,063 appointments reviewed at this surgery, 6.9% were held 28 days or more after they were made. Photo: Google Photo Sales