The inspection found, while care and effectiveness were rated as good, all remaining categories need to be improved at The Village Surgery at The Hub, Shiners Way, South Normanton.

Previous inspections in April 2022 and December 2021, rated the practice as inadequate and placed it into special measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly published report, which took the surgery out of special measures, said there had been “significant improvements” and “action plans had been put in place”.

The inspection carried out last month found that while care and effectiveness were rated as good, all remaining categories need to be improved at The Village Surgery at The Hub, Shiners Way, South Normanton.

However, it said there were “ongoing issues” such as staff not completing training and a risk assessment was not in place for a clinical member of staff whose immunity status to hepatis B was unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “System alerts were not always followed, some patient specific directions were not always authorised by a prescriber before a medicine was administered.”

A surgery spokesman said: "We welcome the recently published report, which identifies clear areas where we can continue to improve as a practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there is still work to do, the report recognises clear improvements from the previous inspection, reflecting the hard work of the team in addressing several different, challenging issues, so we are no longer subject to special measures.