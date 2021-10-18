The majority of patients (71 per cent) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65 per cent in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services – but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in north Derbyshire and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the Derbyshire CCG GP practices in north Derbyshire, covering the council areas of Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover, which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. St Lawrence Road Surgery, North Wingfield There were 269 survey forms sent out to patients at St Lawrence Road Surgery. The response rate was 50.6 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 56.4 per cent said it was very good and 30.5 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield There were 263 survey forms sent out to patients at Chatsworth Road Medical Centre. The response rate was 60.5 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 48.7 per cent said it was very good and 40.7 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Wingerworth Medical Centre There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at Wingerworth Medical Centre The response rate was 53.3 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 48.3 per cent said it was very good and 31.5 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Stubley Medical Centre, Dronfield Woodhouse. There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at Stubley Medical Centre. The response rate was 51.7 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 48.2 per cent said it was very good and 37 per cent said it was fairly good.