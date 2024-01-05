The Care Quality Commission has released the latest inspection ratings for a clutch of nine Derbyshire care homes, and while none achieved top status there is even greater cause for concern in some situations.

The CQC gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with four overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC, with the potential end result that they will lose their licence to operate. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.

At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.

Overall ratings are based on five questions, which examine whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Sometimes inspectors’ visits will focus on just some of those areas, rather than assessing all five.

These care homes were all visited in the last quarter of 2023, but inspectors take time to publish the findings so we have compiled all nine into one rundown showing who is leading by example and who needs to shape up.

Long Meadow, Matlock: Inadequate Achieved Good in 2019 but safety issues were identified in 2022 and continued in 2023. See cqc.org.uk/location/1-2034442306.

Brookview Nursing Home, Dronfield: Requires Improvement Requires Improvement on all five measures, the same overall rating as the last full inspection in 2019. See cqc.org.uk/location/1-154931719.

Fisher Close, Chesterfield: Requires Improvement Assessed for safety and leadership only and both must improve, scored Good overall in 2018. See cqc.org.uk/location/1-121428366.

Blackwell Care Home, Alfreton: Requires Improvement Requires improvement on all five criteria, scored outstanding in 2018 under previous management. See cqc.org.uk/location/1-11522458851.