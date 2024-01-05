From Good to Inadequate: CQC shares new ratings for 9 Derbyshire care homes
The CQC gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with four overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC, with the potential end result that they will lose their licence to operate. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.
Overall ratings are based on five questions, which examine whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Sometimes inspectors’ visits will focus on just some of those areas, rather than assessing all five.
These care homes were all visited in the last quarter of 2023, but inspectors take time to publish the findings so we have compiled all nine into one rundown showing who is leading by example and who needs to shape up.