Former Miss England and Derbyshire junior doctor targeted by trolls after supporting strikes

A former Miss England winner and junior doctor from Derbyshire has been subjected to vile abuse from online trolls after she appeared on TV to speak out in favour of striking.

Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, 28, received hateful messages - including from her OWN colleagues - after she appeared on GB News earlier last week. Despite supporting the decision for junior doctors to go on strike, she said she was targeted by fellow healthcare professionals.

Following the interview she was branded a 'bin dipper', an 'utter moron' and 'one of the worst doctors' one person claimed she had ever worked with. They also called her 'thick', a 'clout-chasing amatuer' and edited her Wikipedia page to read she was a 'general embarrassment to the medical community'.

Bhasha was the longest serving Miss England in the competition's history after she was crowned the winner in 2019. She is now working towards becoming a qualified GP next year and has been outspoken about industrial action as junior doctors attempt to settle a pay dispute.

Bhasha, of Derby, said: "I've been doing interviews around the strikes to show solidarity with my colleagues even though I'm not striking myself.

"But I began getting hurtful abuse online from people and was shocked to discover many of these were healthcare professionals. If they said some of the things they were saying in a public forum they would be subjected to an investigation and their fitness to be a doctor would be questioned.

"Is has made me not want to speak out in favour of junior doctor strikes anymore. It has been quite nasty stuff. They have said I'm stupid, as thick as a plank and that I'm not a very good doctor. They have accused me of being fame-hungry.

"They even know where I have worked and what university I went to. They have been harassing me. These people are cyber-bullying while being in the healthcare profession. It is quite worrying. I have been speaking up in favour of them but they have got very personal.

"They are supposed to be in a caring profession but I would not want these people treating me or my family and I think they deserve to be exposed."

Bhasha previously revealed she wouldn't join NHS colleagues on the picket line because she cannot afford to go on strike. She added: "I absolutely support the strike movement, I voted to strike and at heart I am striking. The whole point of this strike is for better pay and a lot of us are struggling. It's a wiser financial decision to go to work and get the wages rather than wait for a protentional wage increase."

Bhasha also revealed she withdrew her membership from the British Medical Association after a run in with union members which left her feeling unwelcome.

She said was 'ostracised' when she did not join her colleagues but was quickly invited back in when they found out she was media trained as a beauty queen.

Bhasha, who works at a hospital in North London, added: "I think it was just a personal interaction with a BMA spokesperson on that particular day which made me think a certain way.

"My experience of the picket line was almost ‘you can’t sit with us’. You know that feeling where it’s a clique. I didn’t feel particularly welcome there, it was icy.

"They picked how many people could stand at the picket and then said ‘you can’t stand with us, it’s only seven people allowed’ but then changed their mind.