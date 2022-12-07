Final brick laid at £2 million Health and Wellbeing Hub for NHS staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Funded by Chesterfield Royal Charity, the first-of-its-kind Hub will provide modern facilities for all 4,500 colleagues on the hospital site.

The Health and Wellbeing Hub will be available seven days a week for colleagues to utilise and enjoy, with facilities to include: counselling rooms, complimentary therapies, gym equipment and areas for reflections after traumatic incidents.

Beverley Webster OBE, Chair of the Health and Wellbeing Hub Development Board and Atulkumar Patel MBE, Chair of Chesterfield Royal Charity were tasked with laying the final brick on the Hub.

Beverley said: “It’s so exciting to see the Hub take shape. The initial vision is becoming a reality and I cannot wait to see how all colleagues benefitting from it.”

Opening in Spring 2023, the appeal continues for all local people, groups, teams and businesses to now contribute, fundraise and back the project which will provide health and wellbeing support for our local NHS heroes.

Atulkumar added: “The charity is proud to be able to support our wonderful staff. It was a privilege to lay the final brick on behalf of our many supporters such as DSFS, Westfield Health and NHS Charities Together and, of course, the many staff who have also helped to fundraise for the Hub. The progression made is fantastic thanks to Stepnell’s dedicated workers. Bring on Spring 2023!”