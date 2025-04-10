Farming community invited to health MOT Day at Bakewell Agricultural Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farming men and women in Derbyshire are being invited for a free health MOT check-up at Bakewell Agricultural and Business Centre on Monday 19 May 2025 from 9am to 1pm.

They will have the chance to speak to healthcare professionals on a whole range of health issues relevant to them. The aim of the free health MOT Day is to target farmers and farm workers who may not usually take the time to look after their own health as well as they could, or who just want to find out what NHS services are available. On offer will be blood pressure checks, cholesterol tests and height and weight checks, general health advice and a range of services including:

Physiotherapy

The Orchid charity for male cancers

Oral health

AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysm) screening service

Samaritans

Live Life Better Derbyshire

Mental health services

Suicide prevention and talking therapies

Farming Life Centre and agricultural chaplaincy

Blythe House Hospice

Time Swap Derbyshire

Derbyshire All Age Carers Support

Addington Fund, specialist farming and rural charity

Age UK.

The rural health team from Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust have organised the drop-in event, on livestock sale day at the agricultural centre, to make it as easy as possible for farming families to seek health advice and support while they are in town on farming business. Rural health nurse Karen Allen said: “We are targeting men mainly, as the majority of the farming community who attend the market are men and they are well known to be stoic and less likely to attend health services for a variety of reasons.

Save the date poster - Farmers' wellbeing day

“We hope that the day will provide information and actual ‘hands on’ interventions that will support and increase awareness on a range of services that are relevant to improving health and wellbeing.”

This annual event was highly successful and well-attended in the years before Covid and is just now being reintroduced for the farming community in Derbyshire. For more details please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]