Farming community invited to health MOT Day at Bakewell Agricultural Centre
They will have the chance to speak to healthcare professionals on a whole range of health issues relevant to them. The aim of the free health MOT Day is to target farmers and farm workers who may not usually take the time to look after their own health as well as they could, or who just want to find out what NHS services are available. On offer will be blood pressure checks, cholesterol tests and height and weight checks, general health advice and a range of services including:
- Physiotherapy
- The Orchid charity for male cancers
- Oral health
- AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysm) screening service
- Samaritans
- Live Life Better Derbyshire
- Mental health services
- Suicide prevention and talking therapies
- Farming Life Centre and agricultural chaplaincy
- Blythe House Hospice
- Time Swap Derbyshire
- Derbyshire All Age Carers Support
- Addington Fund, specialist farming and rural charity
- Age UK.
The rural health team from Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust have organised the drop-in event, on livestock sale day at the agricultural centre, to make it as easy as possible for farming families to seek health advice and support while they are in town on farming business. Rural health nurse Karen Allen said: “We are targeting men mainly, as the majority of the farming community who attend the market are men and they are well known to be stoic and less likely to attend health services for a variety of reasons.
“We hope that the day will provide information and actual ‘hands on’ interventions that will support and increase awareness on a range of services that are relevant to improving health and wellbeing.”
This annual event was highly successful and well-attended in the years before Covid and is just now being reintroduced for the farming community in Derbyshire. For more details please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]