The Trust’s Emergency Department building was declared winner of the ‘Best Interior Design category’ in the national ‘Building Better Healthcare Awards’, which were held in London.

The awards, which take place every November and are attended by more than 600 industry professionals, celebrate the achievements in the built healthcare environment, with the Trust also being shortlisted in two Best New Project categories for both the Emergency Department and the colleague’s Health and Wellbeing Hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Jon Cort, Director responsible for the Emergency Department new build, which was opened by HRH Princess Anne in July, said: “This is a fantastic achievement - testament to the flow of the building, the engagement with clinicians, the use of colour and natural light, as well as the artwork and signage.

Dr Anthony Kenny, Programme Director for the Development pictured with the award.

"We are very proud of the recognition this prestigious award gives us, and working together with colleagues in DSFS and IHP (the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine), we are delighted to continue to build on our national reputation.” Chris Winspear, Regional Director at VINCI Building said: “IHP are proud of being part of the team that has won this prestigious award. It’s a fantastic achievement for all those who have been involved in delivering the project, including: The Trust team and their stakeholders; our architect, The Manser Practice, and all our design partners; our supply chain; and of course, the IHP project team.

"The new facility will improve the patient journey and outcomes for the local community for years to come as well as improving the working environment for the NHS staff.” Secondly, later the evening, at the tenth annual Chesterfield Volunteer Awards held at the Winding Wheel, the Royal Rider volunteers (who drive the internal golf buggy which takes patients and visitors across the site) and Emma Costello, Volunteer Coordinator, won two of the awards for their contributions to the fantastic work across the Trust. Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive, said: “Multi-award winners in one evening! I’m very proud of these three awards. Thank you to everyone involved – recognising it takes a lot of hard work to even get shortlisted.