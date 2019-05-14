Family hails Chesterfield Royal Hospital staff who cared for much-loved great-grandmother in her final days

Relatives of a woman who passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital have thanked staff for the way they treated her - saying they 'need medals'.

Maureen Yeomans, of Boythorpe, died aged 79 on April 24.

Maureen Yeomans.

She was cared for by staff on the Royal's stroke unit, the Eastwood ward, for nearly a fortnight.

'Nothing was too much trouble'

Mrs Yeomans' daughter Sharon Stott, of North Wingfield, told the Derbyshire Times: "I stayed with my mum day in, day out.

"I saw every shift and she was treated in the most amazing way.

"Nothing was too much trouble.

"They showed her so much privacy and dignity.

"I got to be on first-name terms with a lot of the staff there.

"They gave me cuddles when I had a low day which made a big difference.

"The staff work so hard - they need medals and deserve so much recognition.

"These days, a lot of people criticise NHS staff - but I think it's important to give credit where credit's due.

"I want the staff on the Eastwood ward to know how grateful we all are.

"Thank you."

Sharon added that her family is now planning a charity fun run to raise money for equipment for the Eastwood ward.

Team will be 'delighted' to read feedback

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said: "We send Sharon and family our condolences and thank her for the kind words and reflections.

"Along with the sadness of losing a loved one, we are pleased to know she felt Mrs Yeomans was treated with dignity and respect and well-cared for.

"It is also lovely to read that Sharon felt supported by our staff as well - we recognise that carers also need looking after.

"The Eastwood team will be delighted to read this feedback and to know what impact their care has had.

"A fundraising event is a real commitment and we’d like to say thank you for such a generous gesture."