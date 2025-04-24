Experts call for better fertility education as study reveals fertility knowledge gap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fertility rates are predicted to fall 24% below replacement rate by 2045

New research from TFP Fertility reveals almost seven in 10 women aged 25-40 feel uninformed about their fertility health.

Fertility experts say greater awareness and education are needed to support informed family planning across the UK.

The study, conducted ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 20th – 26th) by TFP Fertility, has uncovered a fertility knowledge gap among women aged 25-40, which could lead to a decline in fertility rates over the next five years.

Over two thirds of women (67%) in this age group have reported not having access to clear or accessible fertility information. With only one in 25 women confident that they are very well informed about their fertility health.

Regardless of age or income, this lack of knowledge is universal, but when we look at Gen Z women more specifically, 73% say they lack knowledge and understanding of egg freezing.

What’s more, 43% say they don’t see an urgent need to consider options like egg freezing, highlighting a growing need for open and proactive conversations about reproductive health.

When it comes to fertility solutions, it becomes clear that knowledge around solutions is surface level only with just 17.6% of Gen Z’s believing they understand fertility preservation and would consider further fertility treatment like IVF if needed.

Awareness and education of fertility solutions such as egg freezing amongst women comes primarily from celebrity news and one in four women turn to social media over their peers to inform themselves.

The news is increasingly alarming, with the Office for National Statistics reporting UK fertility rates are currently below the “replacement” rate, the level needed for a population to replace itself. The ONS principal projection assumes the UK Total Fertility Rate (TFR) will fall to 1.41 children in 2027 – down from 1.49 1.

This is further enhanced, with ONS projecting fertility rate is expected to fall to 24% below the necessary replacement rate by 2045.

Dr James Hopkisson, UK Medical Director at TFP Fertility, says societal shifts are influencing how and when people start thinking about children.

Dr Hopkisson said: “Many Gen Z women are living at home longer, working differently and delaying long-term commitments. That affects when, or if, they decide to have children.

“We’re seeing more women and couples in their mid to late 30s only just beginning to ask about fertility. Often, that’s the first time they hear how their age affects their chances of conceiving, which means by the time they come to look at their fertility options, its often when they are both anxious and uncertain what the future holds.

“Fertility education in the UK tends to focus on how not to get pregnant. Few are taught about the biological window for conception or the emotional and physical demands of assisted fertility treatments later in life.

“It’s time to change the narrative around fertility health. To do that we need to provide more access to education and open up more opportunities for conversation around topics like fertility preservation, helping women feel empowered and positive towards their fertility health, meaning they can make the most informed decisions, not rushed ones.

"Regional trends show a north-south divide, with a rise in patients in the South of England opting for egg freezing. Between 2022 and 2024, TFP Simply Fertility, Essex, saw a 60% increase, while TFP Thames Valley Fertility, Maidenhead, experienced a 50% rise. This growth may be due to greater access to health care, with some workplace private healthcare now offering egg freezing as a benefit.

“With the average age of first-time motherhood now over 30 in the UK and fertility rates continuing to fall, future family planning needs to start sooner and with better support regardless of their employment or location.

“This year’s National Infertility Awareness Week is a timely reminder to reflect on how we approach fertility education and support.”

TFP Fertility is one of the UK’s leading fertility providers, with eight main clinics and 16 satellite centres across the country.