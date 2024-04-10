Exercise club at retirement living schemes given a boost
Freedom Leisure – one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit charitable leisure and cultural trusts – applied to Platform Housing Group’s Community Chest in order to extend its seated exercise clubs at both Victoria Court and Denefields Court in Matlock.
The grant comes from a funding pot for Platform customers and local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations; applications are welcomed if their work or project directly benefits Platform customers. All applications are assessed against specific eligibility criteria by customers who sit on its Customer Experience Panel.
The funding means Freedom Leisure can continue to provide 64 classes to residents in both schemes up until the end of the year.
Liam Pickard, Healthy Communities Manager at Freedom Leisure said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant from Platform Housing Group. The classes not only support physical and mental well being, they also offer an opportunity for residents to come together and feel more connected.”
Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “Ensuring our customers have access to activities that aid physical health and encourage better mental health is really important within our communities. Classes like this also have the added bonus of bringing people together and offering social support.”