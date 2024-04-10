Exercise club at retirement living schemes given a boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Leisure – one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit charitable leisure and cultural trusts – applied to Platform Housing Group’s Community Chest in order to extend its seated exercise clubs at both Victoria Court and Denefields Court in Matlock.

The grant comes from a funding pot for Platform customers and local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations; applications are welcomed if their work or project directly benefits Platform customers. All applications are assessed against specific eligibility criteria by customers who sit on its Customer Experience Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding means Freedom Leisure can continue to provide 64 classes to residents in both schemes up until the end of the year.

Residents enjoying exercise classes in Matlock, Derbyshire

Liam Pickard, Healthy Communities Manager at Freedom Leisure said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant from Platform Housing Group. The classes not only support physical and mental well being, they also offer an opportunity for residents to come together and feel more connected.”