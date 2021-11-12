Everything you need to know about Norovirus in Derbyshire

Sick man sneezing in office.

Yesterday, Norovirus swept through a childcare centre in Derbyshire, causing 33 people to become sick with it.

The illness is very contagious and can cause stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting. Additionally, if you’ve been infected, you may also suffer from an abnormally high temperature, pains in your limbs and headaches of varying severity.

It’s unpleasant, for sure. However, once caught, Norovirus is generally fought off by your body’s immune system over the course of around two days.

That doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. It’s very unlikely, but Norovirus can be fatal. It can cause severe malnutrition and dehydration if it lingers in your body for too long.

If you have a weakened immune system or are pregnant and suspect you may have Norovirus, contact a doctor immediately.

So, what causes Norovirus? Like any virus, it needs a host to survive for a prolonged period of time and therefore spreads from person to person. You can also pick the disease up from touching objects or ingesting food that have the virus on them.

As always, the best way to prevent the spreading of Norovirus is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water. Furthermore, avoid anyone contaminated with the virus.

Make sure to thoroughly wash certain foods before eating them, especially fruit and vegetables. Seafood, when not cooked properly, can also carry the pathogen.