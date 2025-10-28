New GP Patient Survey reveals satisfaction levels in 2025

Every GP surgery reception team in Derby ranked best to worst - as voted for by patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:40 GMT

Patients in Derby have had their say on their GP reception teams☎

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

Patients across Derby have shared how they really feel receptionists are performing in the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Derby where reception teams have been voted the best and worst by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Lane Surgery in Derby, and the response rate was 50%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 31% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Park Lane Surgery - Derby

There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Lane Surgery in Derby, and the response rate was 50%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 31% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 449 survey forms sent out to patients at Horizon Healthcare in Derby City Centre, and the response rate was 24%. 57% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. Horizon Healthcare - Derby City Centre

There were 449 survey forms sent out to patients at Horizon Healthcare in Derby City Centre, and the response rate was 24%. 57% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 366 survey forms sent out to patients at Brook Medical Centre in Derby, and the response rate was 34%. 51% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 36% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Brook Medical Centre - Derby

There were 366 survey forms sent out to patients at Brook Medical Centre in Derby, and the response rate was 34%. 51% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 36% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Willington Surgery in Derby, and the response rate was 41%. 51% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 31% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Willington Surgery - Derby

There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Willington Surgery in Derby, and the response rate was 41%. 51% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 31% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

