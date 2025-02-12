Eating disorder hospital for women to open in Derbyshire

A new 24-bed hospital for women battling an eating disorder and mental health issues will open in Derbyshire this summer, allowing more women to be treated closer to home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Elowen Hospital, in Shipley, Heanor will comprise of two wards; Nova (meaning ‘new star’), for eating disorder patients and Alina (meaning ‘light’), for women with personality disorder and disordered eating.

The names were chosen by existing patients at another Cygnet Health Care service, Nield House in Crewe. The health and social care company worked closely with existing, and former patients, to ensure the new hospital meets the standards of care which patients deserve. Patient perspectives were taken into consideration when planning furnishings, artwork and colour schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, explained: “It is our priority to ensure those suffering with disordered eating get the very best support they need. Demand for this type of specialist care is high and we are focused on providing much needed care to support more people.

Cygnet Elowen Hospital

“The service is very much about supporting women therapeutically so they feel well again and are able to recover in a place where they feel safe and cared for.

“The current demand nationally is rising and with that increase in need for specialist mental health services, we want to be part of the solution and work together with the NHS to provide the best treatment and facilities to help people on their recovery journey.

“The new hospital will be purpose-built to meet the latest NHS specifications for improving mental health. I look forward to seeing the difference the facility will make to so many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital will bring more than 100 new jobs to the local area and see further investment by Cygnet in the local economy. The range of job opportunities it will create will include health care professionals, clinicians, nurses, catering, domestics and administrative roles.

Facilities at the new hospital will include onsite car parking, a garden, salon, en-suite bedrooms, therapy rooms, a multi-faith room, a gym, treatment rooms, communal lounge, dining room, quiet lounge, and meeting rooms.

Hospital manager Lisa Kaye Sutton added: “I am so pleased that Cygnet Health Care is expanding its disordered eating services and I am proud to be a part of and lead an expert and compassionate workforce who will oversee the high-quality care which will be provided here.

“We know that since Covid, demand for support with disordered earing is rising and women need access to safe, effective support, as close to home as possible so they have access to their family friends and wider support system.

“I am confident that this new hospital will provide a therapeutic, comfortable, safe environment where wellness is at the forefront and it will provide a place of hope for women to recover.”