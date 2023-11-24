East Midlands Airport control tower lights up to support local hospice appeal
The annual Light up a Life appeal encourages people to share a memory of a loved one on the hospice Christmas tree and make a donation to the local charity.
From now until 28 November, passengers travelling to and from the Castle Donington airport will see the Light up a Life logo projected onto the iconic 51-meter-high tower.
Steve Griffiths, East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, said:
“Supporting our local community is really important to us so we’re very pleased to once again promote the Treetops Hospice Light up a Life appeal.
“We hope by lighting up the air traffic control tower, it will encourage people to take part in Light up a Life, to share their memories this Christmas, and donate to this worthwhile local charity.”
Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, said:
“We’re very grateful to East Midlands Airport for their continued support.
“Light up a Life is very special to Treetops, when hundreds of people join us in remembering their loved ones on our Light up a Life Tree. It’s really very moving to see all the photos and read the memories being shared.
“Proceeds from Light up a Life go towards helping us continue to care for local patients with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.”
For more information and to share a precious memory of a loved one, head to www.treetops.org.uk/lights or call the hospice on 0115 949 1264.
This year, Treetops Hospice is celebrating 40 years of caring for people and their families in the local community. During this time, the hospice has supported thousands of patients with end-of-life nursing care and bereavement counselling.