News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Dronfield Pharmacy Wins National Award

A Dronfield pharmacy team has netted a top award in recognition of its teamwork and suppport for customers.
By David SmithContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

Peak Pharmacy, at the Greendale Shopping Centre, Dronfield won Pharmacy Team of the Year at the Recognition Of Excellence Awards held at the House Of Lords.

This national award, open to all pharmacies in the UK, is to recognise a pharmacy team who excel in working together and supporting customers and patients with impressive teamwork, good organisation, productive workflows, shared values, joint learning and innovative ideas that have propelled their pharmacy to new levels of achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now in its 10th year the judges of the Recognition of Excellence Awards said: "We were particularly blown away by the quality of the 'Team of the Year’." This is one of the most hotly contested categories with over 50 entries this year.”

Kim and Mollie receiving the Team of the Year Award. Image reproduced with permission of Training Matters magazineKim and Mollie receiving the Team of the Year Award. Image reproduced with permission of Training Matters magazine
Kim and Mollie receiving the Team of the Year Award. Image reproduced with permission of Training Matters magazine
Most Popular

Two members of the team, Kim Thornton and Mollie Littlewood, attended the awards ceremony held at the House of Lords.

Related topics:House of Lords