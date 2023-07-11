Peak Pharmacy, at the Greendale Shopping Centre, Dronfield won Pharmacy Team of the Year at the Recognition Of Excellence Awards held at the House Of Lords.

This national award, open to all pharmacies in the UK, is to recognise a pharmacy team who excel in working together and supporting customers and patients with impressive teamwork, good organisation, productive workflows, shared values, joint learning and innovative ideas that have propelled their pharmacy to new levels of achievement.

Now in its 10th year the judges of the Recognition of Excellence Awards said: "We were particularly blown away by the quality of the 'Team of the Year’." This is one of the most hotly contested categories with over 50 entries this year.”

Kim and Mollie receiving the Team of the Year Award. Image reproduced with permission of Training Matters magazine