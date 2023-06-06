Drive away with a brand-new car this summer – and support your local hospice

The juniper-blue Toyota Aygo X Edge, complete with new ‘23’ car registration plates, has been donated to help the end-of-life charity celebrate its 40th birthday this year.

Ron Brooks Toyota, with dealerships in Ilkeston and Mansfield, is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Kevin Slack, Managing Director explained why they wanted to donate the amazing prize.

“We’re very proud to have been in the local community for over 60 years and we wanted to celebrate by supporting a local cause. It’s really important for us to give something back to the community and Treetops Hospice is a great charity. It makes such a difference for hundreds of local people every year.”

Drive away with a brand-new car this summer

The hospice hopes that raffle ticket sales will help raise over £20,000 for the charity which provides end-of-life nursing care and counselling support in the local community.

Julie Heath, Treetops Hospice chief executive, is thrilled to be able to offer people the chance to win such an exciting prize:

“This is the first time in our 40-year history that we’ve offered such a fabulous prize in our summer raffle.

“We’re so grateful to Ron Brooks Toyota for their very generous donation which we know will raise a significant amount of money for the hospice and means we can care for even more people and families in the future.

“For just £1, you could be driving away in a fabulous new car on Friday 1st September when the draw takes place. It could be the best £1 you’ve spent all year!”

The car is worth around £17,000 and includes features such as 18” alloy wheels, Pre-Collision Detection, and an 8" Toyota Touch® Multimedia system with Smartphone integration.

A promotional Toyota Aygo car will be on tour for people to view at various events this summer including the Derbyshire County Show on 25 June.

Raffle entries are just £1 each. Ron Brooks Toyota has also donated runner up prizes including £2,000, a pair of tickets to the British GT Championships at Donington Park, and twenty £50 prizes. The raffle will be drawn on Friday 1 September.

Raffle tickets can be bought online at www.treetops.org.uk/car The raffle is open to anyone aged 18yrs+ and full terms and conditions can be found online.