DHU Healthcare take their expertise overseas

Taking DHU care to Morocco, the women's shelter has now been completed in Ifard.

Some of our DHU colleagues are once again heading to the desert to take on the DHU Sahara Stars Challenge in Morocco.

The team have been building on last year’s excursion that saw our Sahara Stars help to build a women’s shelter at Ifard School and create a safe meeting space that continues to give the local community a place of security, learning, and support. The impact of that work is still being felt today, which is a lasting legacy of DHU colleagues working side by side with the communities of Zagora Province.

This year, the team will be supporting Doctors of the World, an international charity providing healthcare to vulnerable communities across the globe. It’ll push them to their limits, with daily treks through the Sahara, camel-supported expeditions, and bivouac accommodation under the stars, while also giving back through vital health and education projects.

DHU Operations Manager for UEC North, Debbie Kemp, said: “As well as ourselves and our skills as health providers, we’re taking over pieces of kit that we no longer have any use for but can still provide a life-saving function. Things like surgical gloves that help to prevent infection, oximeters and blood pressure kits. We can’t use them anymore as we have an ongoing replacement programme but they’re perfectly functional and can have a new lease of life over there.

The team in Morocco

DHU’s Deputy Director of Urgent Care North, Kirsty Osborn, added: “We got a lot out of our visit last year. To be able to pass on potentially life-saving skills and learn from how they do things with limited resources but so much compassion and dedication is inspirational for everyone involved. We’re so pleased to have the opportunity to do this again, to see the difference we’re able to make together and the importance of good care, it puts things into perspective for all of us.”

Kirsty and Debbie will be joined by DHU’s Non-Executive Director Steve Lloyd and DHU’s Clinical Director of UEC Saurabh Johri, as well as representatives of the Doctors of the World Charity.

Debbie added: “In addition to the physical challenge, we’re delivering diabetes education to local communities, helping to raise awareness and improve self-care. We’re also visiting primary care and hospital services in Zagora, sharing knowledge and strengthening international links with healthcare professionals. It’s a chance to deepen connections, share knowledge, and raise funds for a charity whose work saves lives every single day.”

The team for Morocco on Sunday 12th October, if you would like to make a donation to help support the cause, you can do so by clicking here.