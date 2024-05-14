DHU Healthcare provides Eyam Surgery GP and Primary Care Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DHU Healthcare is now providing GP and primary care services at Eyam Surgery.

A not-for-profit Community Interest Company, DHU provides NHS111 services across the Midlands as well as in hours General Practice and GP out of hours care, community and urgent care services. As a provider of NHS services in Derbyshire for more than 30 years, DHU has developed strong partnerships with health providers across the Derbyshire health system.

For patients, all appointments will continue as before with the same healthcare teams providing that care. DHU will work with clinicians and the teams based at Eyam Surgery to continue to provide quality, compassionate and expert care to patients across the community.

Kirsty Osborn is Deputy Director of Urgent Care in Derbyshire for DHU Healthcare, she said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide this service for the people of Eyam and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues. We’ve already been collaborating with them very closely to understand the surgery, the unique needs of our patients and to tap into their knowledge and skills to continue to deliver compassionate, high-quality patient care.

The DHU and Eyam Surgery Team

“We might be new to the area but certainly not strangers to the needs of the community. DHU’s urgent care services in the north of the county are already rated outstanding by the CQC and we are very keen to maintain that level of respectful, professional care that our patients should expect.

“As an organisation, it is important to us to make sure that our local community is involved in the way that care is delivered and can help shape the way we look after our patients, developing and building on that relationship. We look forward to working together with our people and patients to provide the best possible care.”

DHU began providing GP out-of-hours care and services in Derbyshire more than 35 years ago, now delivering NHS 111, urgent and emergency care, primary care, and community services to the Midlands – a geography of more than ten million people. Linking in closely with regional health systems, DHU remains committed to building on the recent success within primary care in the Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland area and support the NHS with its ‘right care, right time, right place’ patient care principles.

The next steps at Eyam Surgery will be to invest in technology and staff development to improve services and expand access to care. As a community interest company, DHU also has a track record of supporting local causes, offering local employment, and reducing our environmental impact through a dedicated green plan.