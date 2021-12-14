Derbyshire's public health chief issues Omicron update

Dean Wallace says experts are monitoring the situation in Derbyshire and has urged people to be ‘vigilant’ amid concern Omicron spreads more easily than previous variants of the virus.

He said there was much uncertainty about Omicron – but vaccination remained the best protection against all variants of Covid-19.

“It’s thought that this strain of the virus may be passed between people more easily, although this is not certain, so I’d urge everyone to remain vigilant to help protect themselves and loved ones by preventing the virus from spreading further,” Mr Wallace said today.

"That means continuing to wear a face covering where required, working from home where possible, keeping on with regular handwashing and keeping rooms well-ventilated – particularly if you’re mixing with other households.

“It also means testing regularly whether you have symptoms or not, and self-isolating and booking a test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling NHS 119 if you have any of the main symptoms, which are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

“These measures will all help to stop the spread but the best protection against Covid-19 is to get the vaccine.

"It’s not too late if you haven’t had yours. To book an appointment visit www.nhs.uk

“We’ve come so far in our fight against this pandemic – but Covid hasn’t gone away and we still need to take precautions to protect those we love from this illness.”

In the week up to December 6, suspected Omicron cases were recorded in several areas of Derbyshire.

One suspected case was reported in Amber Valley, Erewash and South Derbyshire, and three were recorded in High Peak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a ‘tidal wave of Omicron’ in a televised address on Sunday as he set new target to offer Covid boosters to all adults who want one by the end of December.