Derbyshire’s Ashgate Hospice offers on-the-spot interviews for nurses at recruitment day

Ashgate Hospice is inviting nurses to learn more about working in end-of-life and palliative care at the recruitment day on January 17.

The charity is running the free-to-attend session at its site in Old Brampton from 1.00pm to 4.00pm. As well as interviewing for a permanent nursing position, there is also the opportunity to join the hospice as part of their flexible bank workforce.

Kelly Bartram, who joined Ashgate Hospice as an inpatient unit nurse in 2021, says working for the hospice “fills her with an overwhelming sense of achievement”.

Kelly Bartram said that Ashgate is a supportive work environment - with nurses being encouraged to consider roles at the hospice. Credit: Ellie Rhodes

“I had come to a bit of a standstill with my career and was ready for a change and a new challenge. When the job at Ashgate came up I just knew I needed to apply. I really felt as though this could be my niche.

“From bed baths and toileting to painting nails, applying makeup, and even getting patients a glass of their favourite tipple – we endeavour to ensure families know that nothing is too much trouble.

“Knowing we so often manage to achieve comfort and peace at the end of life for our patients, their families and people close to them fills me with an overwhelming sense of achievement.

“I feel like everyone at Ashgate really cares. I am well supported emotionally, and I am believed in and encouraged to keep being the best version of myself.”

On the day, attendees will get the opportunity to speak to current nurses, the HR team and clinical leads to find out about what a career at Ashgate is like. They will also receive a tour of the hospice. It comes as healthcare providers across the UK continue to struggle with a nationwide shortage of nurses.

Matt Corbishley, director of people and performance at Ashgate Hospice, added: “We are looking for nurses to join our award-winning inpatient unit team to help deliver our outstanding palliative and end of life care.”

