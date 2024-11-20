Derbyshire woman joins planned UK legal action over talc cancer claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire woman is among thousands of people planning a legal battle against one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, over alleged links between talc and cancer.

Lawyers working on behalf of cancer victims and their relatives are launching a group action against Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the biggest seller of talcum powder.

KP Law has issued a letter to the firm, which has until the end of the year to respond before documents will be filed in the High Court. The lawyers claim that talcum powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos - something they say J&J was aware of, but sought to suppress.

Cassandra Wardle, from Alfreton, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022, aged just 44. After a challenging seven-hour operation and chemotherapy, she was told the cancer had spread throughout her lungs and chest and was told she only had months to live.

But, after medical trials, later tests produced a more positive prognosis and she completed her treatment in August 2022. Despite the positive prognosis, recent blood tests found her red cells count is elevated and her immune system is also compromised.

And having suffered with tonsillitis in February 2024, she has yet to regain her voice, meaning she has had to leave her part time job at the hospital. She said: “My diagnosis had a huge impact on every single aspect of my life.

"At the time of diagnosis, I was running a small business making bath and body products. I tried to keep it going but I was so ill and exhausted by the treatment, I eventually had no choice but to close the unit and make staff redundant. Because I was self-employed, I had no access to any government support.

"There are no benefits for people like me. I took a part time job at the hospital after I completed by treatment, but they had to let me go as I have lost my voice.”

If it proceeds, the legal action would be the first of its kind brought against the pharmaceutical multinational in the UK. And with around 2,000 potential claimants, including cancer patients, survivors and families, lawyers say it could be the largest of its kind in UK history.

J&J denies suppressing any information and denies any links between its baby powder, asbestos and cancer. The firm has already set aside more than $6bn to settle ovarian cancer cases in the US with a further $4bn for people diagnosed with mesothelioma.

And in July, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified talc as "probably carcinogenic" for humans.

Erik Haas worldwide vice-president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson, said the allegations against the company "defy logic, rewrite history and ignore the facts".

He said: “Johnson & Johnson takes the issue of talc safety incredibly seriously and always has.

"As our documents show, we have relied upon the most state-of-the-art testing protocols for decades and have been entirely transparent with government institutions and academic researchers regarding our findings.

"Those findings uniformly show the absence of asbestos contamination in Johnson’s Baby Powder and the talc sourced for Johnson’s Baby Powder.

"Independent science makes clear that talc is not associated with the risk of ovarian cancer nor mesothelioma."