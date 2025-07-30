Derbyshire woman diagnosed with cancer after exhaustion put down to stress of being a teacher

A Derbyshire woman who was told her exhaustion was down to the menopause and the stress of being a teacher was diagnosed with stage three cancer.

Susan Seargent, 56, known to many as Charlie, went to the doctor after suffering with exhaustion, abdominal pain, and recurring UTIs in 2020.

She was reassured she was just going through the menopause, and the stress of being a teacher.

She was fitted with a Mirena coil and had started hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to help with the symptoms.

But in February 2023, on a trip to Norfolk with her husband Peter, 53, Susan found herself weeing too often, then struggling to go for a wee other times.

Scans revealed a 17cm cyst, and she was sent for an emergency hysterectomy.

But six weeks later, doctors confirmed it was stage three endometrial cancer which had spread. After six rounds of chemotherapy, Susan is in remission and fundraising for cancer charities.

Susan, who lives in Lower Hartshay, Derbyshire, said: “I don’t blame anyone".

"But looking back, I now see how all those little things, the fatigue, the UTIs, the pain after eating, were pointing to something more serious".

“Menopause is finally being taken seriously, which is so important. But I do think we need more awareness that not everything is the menopause. Some symptoms can be signs of something else.”

Primary school teacher Susan started seeking help for her symptoms from 2020.

She was regularly visiting the doctor with recurrent urinary tract infections, abdominal pain, and exhaustion.

She said these were largely put down to the stress of being a teacher and the hormonal changes of menopause.

Believing them, Susan had a Mirena coil fitted and started HRT.

She said: “I even remember doctors increasing the dosage of vaginal oestrogen in my HRT because of the UTIs."

It wasn’t until Valentine’s week in February 2023, on a trip to Norfolk with her husband Peter, 53, that Susan realised something was very wrong.

She said: “We’d walked miles, and I kept needing the toilet every 30 minutes".

"Then one night, I woke up needing to go and just couldn’t. The pain was excruciating.”

She was rushed to hospital and fitted with a catheter. When her symptoms didn’t improve, scans revealed a 17cm cyst. Brave Susan even jokingly nicknamed it “Cedric the cyst”.

She was sent for an emergency, full hysterectomy, and six weeks later, doctors confirmed it was cancer.

She said: “They said it was a low chance it would be anything serious".

"But it was stage three and had already spread to the outside lining of my uterus, in the fluid and right ovary, which they found after the peritoneal washing. It was very hard to hear.”

Susan was referred to oncology and underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, between August to September 2023, each round lasted 6 and a half hours, losing her hair and strength, but she refused to let the diagnosis define her.

To stay positive, she set herself a challenge: walking the Limestone Way while undergoing treatment. She said: “I was sick, wearing a bobbly hat, holding walking poles and being overtaken by everyone.

But I kept going. It helped my mental health, and people started telling me my story inspired them to get outdoors too."

Susan didn't see a menopause specialist until after her cancer treatment was finished.

She said: “I finally got an appointment, two years after being referred, and this was unfortunately after my hysterectomy and chemotherapy.

"The specialist just said, ‘I’m so sorry I’m only just seeing you now.’ It was just too late.” The cancer was now stage 3. Susan believes if she had seen the menopause specialist earlier and had a smear test earlier, they could have potentially found it before it reached this stage.

When women reach the age of fifty, the smear test is every 5 years, however Susans last smear test was in 2019, her cancer was found and diagnosed in 2023.

Now in recovery, she’s planning to cycle 56 miles in the Chris Hoy Tour de 4, September 7, this year, using an electric bike as part of her continued healing journey.

She said: "I’ve had ‘Cedric the cyst’ removed, and ‘Hetty the hernia’ too and this is the next step for me."

Susan is planning to raise awareness and fundraise for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, inspired by Susans daughter Martha's, 19, primary school friend, who also faced cancer in primary school.

Susan said: “When you think of how tough cancer is as an adult and then imagine a 10 or 11 year-old going through it, it’s just heart-breaking. That’s why I’m doing this.”

You can support Susan’s fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-tour-de-4-fundraiser-to-fight-cancer-3tc53