Derbyshire walkers stride towards a Parkinson’s cure, raising £30,000 for Parkinson’s UK

304 walkers took part in their local Walk for Parkinson’s event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire on 1 October 2023.
By Sophie SylvesterContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
All the walkers warmed up together and had the choice of either a 2.4 or 6 mile route through the beautiful grounds of Chatsworth House. Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £30,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Taking part in the day was Kate Tickle, an actress from Buxton, Derbyshire who was inspired to get involved and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because her Mum, Betty, was diagnosed a couple of years ago. As well as funds, Kate hopes to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

Kate Tickle and her familyKate Tickle and her family
Kate said: “I decided to take part in the day after witnessing how debilitating Parkinson’s is. It’s truly been an emotional journey so far for my family and I.

“To get the opportunity to take part and raise money and raise awareness for Parkinson’s UK means so much to us in the hope of finding a cure. The day itself was so joyous! The realisation that we are all in this together really melted my dad’s and my heart. It was uplifting to know we weren’t alone and to see everyone striving forward, together as one felt great, there’s real strength in that.”

Katie Thomas, Community Fundraiser for East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Chatsworth House, as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the ground-breaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising

