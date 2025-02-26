Derbyshire teen prescribed antibiotics for chest infection diagnosed with cancer weeks later

A teenager from Derbyshire who was prescribed antibiotics for a suspected chest infection has spoken of her shock after being diagnosed with cancer just weeks later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, three weeks after finding small lumps on her head. She initially went to the GP who thought the lumps were cysts. Daisy was told to keep an eye on them and to go back to the doctors in two weeks.

Within this time, Daisy found more lumps on her head and she developed chest infection type symptoms that kept getting worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would wake up crying in pain as my back and chest were sore from the constant coughing. I also noticed my lymph nodes were swollen” she said.

Daisy before she was diagnosed

Daisy went back to the GP and they booked her in for a blood test. She was sent away with antibiotics to treat a suspected chest infection.

Daisy, 18, is being supported by Teenage Cancer Trust and said: “It got to the point where I was struggling to breathe, me and my mum went to A&E at The Royal Derby Hospital expressing our concerns about the symptoms.

“We asked for a blood test and chest x-ray but we were sent home with stronger antibiotics and advised to wait until my blood test was scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After finally having a blood test three days later, we were called back to A&E, and it confirmed my worst nightmare: cancer.

Daisy during treatment

“I was in shock. I never in a million years thought it could happen to me. My mum was also in shock and I cried into her arms.”

Daisy, who was 16 at the time of her diagnosis in March 2023, started treatment in the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, a few days later.

“At first I was nervous about entering the Teenage Cancer Trust unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was terrified to go in the room with the consultant to discuss my diagnosis and treatment plan.

Daisy and hr mum

“I cried in my hospital bed saying ‘I can’t do this’. A nurse came in, she calmed me down and I went to the appointment.”

Daisy, who had to pause doing the things she enjoyed such as going to school, and spending time with her friends, had treatment including intense chemotherapy, daily steroids, and weekly lumbar punctures.

“I had side effects, such as being sick and losing my hair, but the treatment mainly affected my nerves in my fingers and toes,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t walk normally. I felt so weak, and it lowered my confidence.

Daisy during treatment

“The steroids affected me badly. I was upset about the way they puffed out my face.

“I also lost my hair four times, and I accepted that, for me, hair loss isn’t so bad after all.

“Like any other 16-year-old, I loved being independent and do things like going on walks with friends or going on runs, so when I could no longer do that, it really affected me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her time on the Teenage Cancer Trust unit, Daisy met Teenage Cancer Trust’s Youth Support Coordinator Niamh.

Daisy said: “Niamh made my experience of having treatment so much easier. Whether we’re having a catch-up or chat, or doing something exciting in the teen room, whenever I saw Niamh, it made the hospital environment much less scary, it felt like having a friend there with you. Niamh encouraged me to go to her teenage and young adult events. I was reluctant at first, but I’m glad I did it.

"Being able to meet so many teenagers undergoing similar experiences to me helped me mentally. I didn’t feel so isolated and alone.”

Daisy is now encouraging people to back Teenage Cancer Trust’s Only Young Once campaign, which raises awareness of being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager or young adult a critically important and formative time of your life.

“For a while, cancer defined me,” Daisy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It affected so many important things like my emotions, my physical appearances and my day-to-day life but Niamh saw me as someone outside of my cancer diagnosis.

“My cancer anniversary was a big thing for me. I hope that as I get to more yearly anniversaries, I feel more at peace and see it as a sign of celebration, rather than something to feel pity about. I know a cancer experience will never truly be over. Those hard memories will always be there, but I look forward to pressing that play button again on my life.

“Although my cancer milestones aren’t ones I would have ever expected nor wanted to have, they’re still milestones and with the help of so many inspiring amazing people, I got myself there. From being in hospital not knowing if I was going to live or not, and losing so much of my identity and independence, to now being mainly full time back at school - I’m proud of myself and how far I’ve come.

“With the help of so many specialists, I’ve taught myself to walk and write properly again. I’ve learnt so many valuable life lessons that most 16–17-year-olds don’t even realise until later on in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look back at that clueless, scared 16-year-old girl who started treatment and want to tell her she has all the strength in the world, she will move through the worst, and her life will be back on track one day.”

Daisy, who is having monthly small doses of chemo and daily chemo orally to help ensure her leukaemia doesn’t return, is due to finish treatment at the end of June and says she is grateful to be cancer free.

Kate Collins, Chief Executive at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Every day seven young people in the UK are told they have cancer. This is at a time when they feel like their life is just getting started.

“We all have memories from our teenage years, it’s a fun, exciting, awkward and challenging time that should be full of milestones like passing driving tests, exams, first jobs, first gigs and starting life on your own terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But a cancer diagnosis cancer can tear young people’s lives apart and threaten to take these memories, milestones and futures away. Without the right support, cancer when you’re young can have a devastating impact on the rest of your life.

“At Teenage Cancer Trust, we provide specialised care and support to help young people get through cancer and rebuild their lives after treatment. Helping young people hold onto who they are – and who they want to become - in the face of cancer.

“Right now, we can’t reach every young person who urgently needs – and deserves – this expert support. This is why we are encouraging people to back our Only Young Once campaign and make sure we can support young people with cancer who need us.”

To find out more about Teenage Cancer Trust’s Only Young Once campaign, visit: www.teenagecancertrust.org/youngonce

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fact box about leukaemia (information provided by Teenage Cancer Trust):

​Leukaemia is the name for a group of cancers that start in your bone marrow and affect your blood cells,

The most common types in young people are acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and acute myeloid leukaemia,

Common symptoms can include feeling really tired all the time, feeling dizzy, headaches, breathlessness, pale skin, frequent infections and bruising easily,

Leukaemia is usually diagnosed with a blood test, followed by a bone marrow test,

It’s treated in stages, using different treatment options depending on the type you have.