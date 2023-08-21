Derbyshire special needs organisation welcomes expert guests as it opens its doors for families

The Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) workshop is set to be held at Sunshine Support’s hub, in Derby, on Friday, August 25. The full day of learning will cover everything from diagnosis and home management to the involvement of social care and gaining a suitable education provision.

PDA is not a diagnosis in itself, but rather a specific presentation or profile on the autism spectrum. A main characteristic is the avoidance of everyday demands, even including things that may be enjoyed or preferred, and persistent difficulties with social communication and interactions.

Other characteristics include the need for control which is often a response to extreme levels of anxiety, and those with the PDA profile of autism tend not to respond to conventional parenting, teaching or support. Although research into the condition is still in the early stages, the PDA Society has said that it is estimated that one in five people with autism may have the profile.

Chrissa Wadlow, founder of Sunshine Support

Sunshine Support works with families in Derbyshire to help parents who need support for their children.

The workshop will include presentations from the PDA Society, along with Cathie Long, who is an award-winning specialist independent social worker; Libby Hill, and award-winning consultant speech and language specialist; and Liz O’Nions who is a post-doctoral clinical researcher.

Research from The PDA Society recently revealed that 70% of children with a PDA profile of autism are not in school or regularly struggle to attend.

Chrissa Wadlow, founder of Sunshine Support and advocate for School Avoidance Strikes that will take place nationwide next month, said "Research into PDA and how those with this condition are affected is still at an early stage. We are thrilled to see more and more experts in the field leading the way in further study."“We are delighted to have Libby, Cathie and Liz joining us for what promises to be an insightful and informative session for families and education professionals in Derby and Derbyshire.”

Demand avoidance means not being able to do certain things at certain times, rather than it being an active choice. Often, a person who experiences demand avoidance will have developed a wide range of methods to circumvent compliance.