Derbyshire service rated 'Good' by care regulator

A Derbyshire care service is celebrating after it was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission and praised for its high standard of person-centred care.

Cygnet Storthfield House is rated as ‘Good’ in all five key areas of enquiry - Safe, Caring, Responsive, Well Led and Effective - following the most recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The regulator’s report praised the service for delivering ‘person-centred care’ and highlighted the strong relationships built between staff and patients.

The service, on Storth Lane, Alfreton, is part of the Cygnet Health Care division, and is a 22 bed specialist high support inpatient rehabilitation (level 2) service for men in Derbyshire.

Staff at Cygnet Storthfield House Celebrate CQC Inspection

As part of the inspection, the CQC spoke with ten service users and their loved ones, as well as staff. Patients told inspectors they felt safe at the hospital and that they were able to do activities that helped them including going out, shopping and cooking. They said staff supported them to be independent and activities were ‘individualised around their needs’.

Praising the safe and effective care delivered at the service, inspectors said: “Staff demonstrated good knowledge and understanding of safeguarding. They were able to describe what actions to take to keep people safe.

“Care plans were person centred and showed that patients were able to access therapeutic jobs, occupational therapists, psychology, doctors and a variety of meaningful activities.”

Celebrating the outcome, Cygnet Health Care Hospital Manager Lisa Locking said the rating is a “true reflection of all the hard work and dedication our staff deliver day in day out”.

She added: “Receiving this kind of feedback demonstrates everyone’s resilience and compassion for the care we provide.

“The ethos at Cygnet Storthfield House is one that ensures a culture whereby the patient is at the centre of everything we do. We have worked hard as a team to ensure that we are providing person centred care and have demonstrated co production and least restrictive practice in everything we do. I am honoured to lead such a remarkable team.”

The report also highlighted how staff demonstrated a good knowledge of the importance of communication and the voice of the patient. Inspectors explained how patients were encouraged to maintain relationships with family and friends whilst in hospital, as well as attending activities within the local community.

Inspectors noted: “Patients were comfortable and relaxed, spending time with peers watching TV and listening to music, staff were engaging with patients and spent time watching TV with them and discussing the programme being watched and appeared to have good therapeutic relationships with the patients.

“Staff were engaging with patients when outside having conversations and occasionally laughing and joking together.

“Patients spoke positively about how staff support them to be independent. They were able to do activities that were individualised around their needs. Patients told us that they were involved in their care plans.”

Inspectors also praised the responsiveness of staff, saying staff always listened, encouraged and supported patients to share opinions. Systems were in place to gather feedback from patients including community meetings, people’s council and feedback forms. The service even made changes following feedback, such as having more choice at meal times.

Lisa added: “We strive to provide our patients with the opportunities and the support they need to enable them to manage their conditions and re integrate back into the community with a sense of hope and optimism. We value our patients as individuals and help them achieve their full potential to live a full and meaningful life.

“Everyone at Cygnet Storthfield House matters and makes a difference and without any one of us we wouldn’t be the amazing team we are. I am so proud of this wonderful achievement and as a team we are looking forward to continuing to improve and develop our service and we are very excited for what the future holds.